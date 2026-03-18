Rep. Mike Clampitt, the Republican out of NC House District 119 representing Jackson, Swain, and Transylvania counties, has passed away according House Speaker Destin Hall.

Clampitt was first elected to the North Carolina General Assembly in 2016 and most recently won in the March 3, 2026 primary with 56% of the vote.

Clampitt shared with his constituents in April of 2025, that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a serious form of blood/bone marrow cancer.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult periods of my life, but I remain hopeful and grounded by the unwavering support of my family, friends, and this incredible community,” Clampitt said in his newsletter.

“Mike Clampitt was my friend, a colleague, and a true patriot,” said Hall in a press release on Wednesday. “For him, public service was both a calling and a duty, from his years as a fire captain to his time in the General Assembly. He loved the people he served and cared deeply about the issues that mattered most to his constituents in Western North Carolina. He faced cancer with the same courage that defined his life, carrying himself with strength and grounding himself in his unwavering faith in God every step of the way. On behalf of the entire North Carolina House of Representatives, we will miss him dearly. My prayers are with all who knew and loved him. May they find comfort in knowing Mike is with his Savior today.”

The Regional Council of Governments for Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Jackson, Haywood, Macon, and Swain counties released a statement Wednesday afternoon mourning the loss of Clampitt and thanking him for his service.

“The Southwestern Commission is deeply saddened by the passing of Representative Mike Clampitt,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “We are thankful for his partnership and his dedication to our region. Representative Clampitt cared deeply about Western North Carolina and was a strong advocate for our communities. He was always willing to listen, to engage, and to work toward solutions that made a difference for the people he served. He will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the NC House Clerk when available.