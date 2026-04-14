A North Carolina House select committee studying involuntary commitment and public safety is recommending a broad set of changes to the state’s mental health and criminal justice systems. The recommendations aim to reduce violent incidents, ease strain on hospitals and law enforcement, and address what lawmakers describe as a “revolving door” of untreated mental illness.

These recommendations follow months of hearings with law enforcement, doctors, judges, and mental health providers.

The committee was formed in response to a series of high-profile killings involving individuals with severe mental illness, most notably the 2025 murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte. Those cases intensified scrutiny on whether the state’s mental health and court systems failed to intervene.

NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, said those concerns demand urgency.

“From a priority standpoint, we do not need to be waiting on lots of things because we do not think they are as high a priority,” Blackwell said. “There is a lot of stuff that needs to get done. We need to learn to walk and chew gum at the same time.”

The recommendations, detailed in an April 2026 report to the General Assembly, focus on expanding telehealth for mental health evaluations in jails, increasing the mental health workforce, addressing psychiatric bed and staffing shortages, expanding the use of outpatient commitment, and enhancing data collection and sharing between agencies.

Focus on speed, access, and public safety

At the center of the committee’s work is the state’s involuntary commitment (IVC) process. This is the legal mechanism used to require mental health treatment for individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others. Lawmakers found the system too slow, fragmented, and overburdened. Long waits for evaluation and limited treatment make delays worse. This leads to repeat encounters with law enforcement.

One of the committee’s proposals is expanding the use of telehealth in county jails to conduct initial mental health evaluations. The report argues that this would reduce law enforcement’s transportation demands, shorten wait times and ease pressure on hospital emergency departments.

The committee is urging lawmakers to fund telehealth infrastructure statewide and to direct agencies to develop a uniform implementation model.

Expanding the mental health workforce

A major bottleneck identified in the report is the limited number of providers authorized to conduct involuntary commitment evaluations.

To address this, the committee recommends expanding the pool of qualified examiners by amending state law and enhancing training programs through the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Bed shortages and staffing crisis

The report also highlights a persistent shortage of psychiatric beds. The problem is then compounded by staffing limitations that prevent full use of existing capacity.

NC Rep. Timothy Reeder, R-Pitt, said the issue is not a lack of funded positions, but a shortage of workers to fill them.

“When it comes to staffing, we have funded positions, and the struggle is finding people,” Reeder said. “The goal is to get facilities operating at high capacities.”

Lawmakers are calling on DHHS to develop a detailed plan to increase capacity, including reviewing hiring practices, improving retention, and exploring new funding sources and partnerships with non-state facilities.

Push to expand outpatient commitment

Another recommendation is increasing the use of outpatient commitment, which allows courts to require individuals to follow treatment plans while living in the community. The committee found that outpatient commitment is largely underutilized in North Carolina, despite evidence from other states that it can reduce repeat hospitalizations and improve treatment compliance.

Lawmakers are urging a review of state statutes concerning outpatient commitment and requesting dedicated funding to support expanded use.

But some lawmakers raised concerns that the current approach reflects outdated policy assumptions. NC Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, pointed to decades-old deinstitutionalization efforts as part of the problem.

“One of the things we need to revisit is that we are operating on 1970s-80s decisions, where President Kennedy decided to deinstitutionalize [mental health services]… they are not contextualized to the time we are in right now,” Cunningham said. “Yes, we let everybody out, and the resources were supposed to be in the community, but it took a long time for them to get there. These individuals with severe mental illness who cannot be managed in society, we have to figure out another way to look at those individuals. They are not going to self-medicate, and they know how the system works because they are in and out and learn how to manipulate it.”

Data gaps and coordination failures

A recurring theme throughout the report is the lack of reliable data across the system. To address this issue, the committee recommended legislation requiring DHHS, the Department of Information Technology, and the Administrative Office of the Courts to study and implement improvements in data collection and sharing.

Proposals include:

Updating commitment forms to capture better information

Increasing data sharing between courts and health systems

Exploring a public-facing dashboard

Enabling long-term tracking of individuals through the system

Law enforcement burden and bed tracking

The report also highlights the challenges sheriffs face, as they are often responsible for transporting and supervising individuals awaiting evaluation or placement.

To address this, the committee recommends giving law enforcement real-time access to the state’s behavioral health bed registry, known as BH SCAN, along with the ability to reserve beds. The change is intended to reduce the time law enforcement spends locating available placements and minimize unnecessary transport.

Addressing the “revolving door”

One of the more scathing conclusions in the report is that North Carolina’s system allows individuals with serious mental illness to cycle repeatedly through jails, hospitals, and the community without sustained treatment. Lawmakers warn this revolving door raises the risk of future offenses.

The committee recommends creating a DHHS-led working group to develop solutions and report quarterly to the General Assembly.

Broader legal and structural reforms

Additional recommendations include:

Reviewing and potentially aligning legal standards for involuntary commitment, competency to stand trial, and guardianship

Expanding the state’s “safekeeper” program for managing inmates with significant medical or mental health needs

Studying how behavioral health care is delivered in jails across the state

Enhancing the role of mobile crisis teams, including adding licensed clinicians to improve their effectiveness in the commitment process

Despite the breadth of the recommendations, lawmakers emphasized that the work is far from complete. The committee is asking the General Assembly to extend its work through the 2026 session and reestablish it for the 2027–2028 biennium.