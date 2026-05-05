Republican lawmakers are again pushing to overhaul how North Carolina builds its state budget, filing legislation that would require agencies to justify spending from scratch on a rotating basis.

Senate Bill 800, filed by Sens. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett; and Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, would implement zero-based budgeting across executive branch agencies beginning in 2026.

“It’s a hard process to go through,” Burgin told the Carolina Journal. “What happens in government is you never stop and look at the things you did before and say, ‘Do I really need to do that again? Do we need to just add 6% to what I have already done? My answer is no, someone has to stop and go through and look and say, this is what we did. Why did we do it? Do we need to do it again? Is it money we can cut off?”

Zero-based budgeting, or ZBB, is a method in which governments or organizations build budgets from the ground up each cycle, always starting from a “zero base.” Instead of assuming funding will continue at existing levels, each program, activity, and expense must be justified as though it were new.

Burgin said he envisions a collaborative process in which agency officials and legislative staff review budgets line by line. The goal, he said, is to distinguish between core obligations and lower-priority spending, differentiation between “what we have to do, what we need to do, [and] what we want to do.”

This approach is unlike traditional, incremental budgeting. Typically, incremental budgeting uses the prior year’s funding as a baseline, only adjusting for inflation, growth, or new initiatives.

“We just cannot keep on saying you’re going to get everything you got last year plus 5%; we can’t keep doing that,” Burgin said.

Supporters say the approach would increase scrutiny over state spending by requiring agencies to justify every dollar, rather than relying on prior-year funding levels.

“The main goal of this legislation is greater transparency of state spending, along with state agencies being compelled to justify their expenditures; both of which are worthy goals,” said Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research for the John Locke Foundation. “Instead of budgets being on cruise control with little scrutiny, aside from debates over the size of the spending increase, state agencies will disclose all their spending and justify why such spending is necessary.”

Supporters of zero-based budgeting often cite examples from other states. In Texas, a zero-based budgeting effort in 2003 helped close a projected $10 billion budget gap without raising taxes, while reducing general revenue spending for the first time in decades.

Burgin said he believes the approach could produce measurable savings, saying, “I don’t want to put a number on it, but I think realistically we can drive 2-10% out of government funding through this process.”

Burgin pointed to early efforts by lawmakers to scrutinize spending as evidence of potential savings.

“We scraped the surface this last year because they asked to go through looking at potential cuts,” he said. “We found one pot that had $20 million in it that was not being used. You won’t find that if you don’t spend the time to really go through and do a zero-based budgeting exercise.”

Beyond cost savings, Burgin said the proposal is aimed at improving program oversight.

“I don’t think we do a good job at evaluating programs to see if they were actually successful in doing the things we want them to do. Government is not good at holding itself accountable,” he said, adding that the legislation would require more consistent reviews of existing programs.

Balfour added that this legislation works by increasing accountability for government spending.

“Taxpayer dollars belong to taxpayers, and when the government spends our money, it should be for a very sound reason in line with the proper, core functions of government,” he said. “This bill will help ensure that’s the case.”

Burgin acknowledged agencies have raised concerns about the added workload.

“Nobody wants to be placed under a magnifying glass, and I understand that,” Burgin said. “They feel like it’ll be a lot of work, and they think they are already overworked. But I am telling them I am not asking anything of them that I won’t sit right there next to them and go through myself. I don’t mind putting in the hard work because I think the results are going to be very obvious.”

“At the end of the day, if we find underutilized funds, we can reallocate them and do a better job at providing the funding for the things they want,” he added.

The legislation would require state agencies to submit detailed zero-based budget plans to the Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) on a staggered schedule beginning July 1, 2026.

State agencies would be divided into four groups, with the first group submitting their zero-based budget plans in 2026, followed by the remaining groups in 2028, 2030 and 2032. Each agency would repeat the process every eight years according to its designated group.

Each plan must include justifications for all agency activities and measurable program outcomes. It must also list costs for the minimum and current service levels, potential impacts if programs are cut and a ranking of activities by importance.

The bill has been re-referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriations and Base Budget.