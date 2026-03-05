The North Carolina State Board of Elections is undergoing a leadership change as scrutiny intensifies over Tuesday’s razor-thin Republican primary contest between Senate leader Phil Berger and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Bob Rucho, a member of the State Board of Elections appointed by State Auditor Dave Boliek, has resigned, according to announcement released by the state auditor’s office on Thursday. Wake County elections chair Angela Hawkins was sworn in as his replacement on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m thankful for Bob Rucho’s service on the State Board of Elections,” said Boliek in the press release. “He led on election integrity and helped make it easy to vote and hard to cheat in North Carolina’s elections. This office has high standards for its board members, and Angela Hawkins will continue the good work being done by the State Board. She brings valuable experience, having served as chair of the elections board of North Carolina’s largest county.”

On Dec. 30, 2025, Rucho posted on social media expressing support for Berger. Those close to the situation say that in looking into the post, it was discovered that Rucho also made campaign contributions in 2026, albeit not to Berger. State law prohibits members of the State Board of Elections from making political donations while serving on the board.

Once the potential statutory violation was identified, Boliek asked Rucho to step down. Rucho resigned shortly afterward.

Boliek has the authority under state law to appoint members to the State Board of Elections. Hawkins previously had been recommended as a potential nominee to the state board on a list submitted by NCGOP chair Jason Simmons. She has also worked with the state auditor’s office to help train newly appointed county election board chairs across the state.

“I just was going to take a point of personal privilege and say how much I respect Angela,” said board member Siobhan O’Duffy Millen in the meeting. “I’ve worked with her, seen her work for a decade. We’re not in the same party, but I think she knows an awful lot about elections. That’s so I think that will be a good fit.”

“I also have enjoyed working with Miss Hawkins in the past and I’m glad to have her on our board,” echoed board member Stacy “Four” Eggers IV.

The personnel change comes as the State Board of Elections continues to oversee post-election procedures in the closely watched Republican primary for Senate District 26. Unofficial results show Page leading Berger by just two votes, prompting intense scrutiny of the race as officials review provisional ballots and finalize the canvass.

The Page campaign has called for Boliek to recuse himself from matters related to the race due to Boliek’s visit to Rockingham County with Berger during the campaign. Boliek office has said that it is not involved in vote counting, and could therefore not “recuse” from the process. Boliek also pointed to former Gov. Roy Cooper, who previously had appointment authority over the State Board of Elections, but still regularly campaigned for Democratic candidates.

The contest between Berger, the longtime Senate president pro tempore, and Page has drawn statewide attention because of the razor-thin margin and the potential implications for leadership within the North Carolina Senate.

State election officials are expected to complete the canvass and determine whether a recount will occur under North Carolina law. For the March 3, 2026 primary, county boards of elections spend about 10 days reviewing provisional ballots, verifying absentee ballots, and counting military and overseas ballots that arrive after Election Day but were sent on time.

Once that review is complete, county boards meet to certify their official results during the county canvass, scheduled for March 13, 2026. At that point, the results become official, and candidates in very close races may request a recount if the margin falls within the limits set by state law.