The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is publicly disputing claims made by the left-leaning advocacy group Carolina Forward after the organization suggested a top Republican lawmaker was the target of an active political corruption investigation.

The dispute began after Carolina Forward highlighted a social media post from the SBI, featuring Director Chip Hawley, attending a fundraiser for state Rep. Charlie Miller, R-Brunswick. Miller joined the General Assembly in 2021 after serving 34 years in law enforcement.

Rep. Charlie Miller Fundraiser. Soruce: NC SBI

Speaking exclusively with Carolina Journal, Miller said that he appreciated Hawley’s attendance at the event.

“It was an honor to have Chip Hawley at my fundraiser over the weekend,” Miller told Carolina Journal. “He and the incredible team at the SBI, do amazing work for law enforcement and the people of North Carolina.”

Miller highlighted his continued commitment to North Carolina’s law enforcement community.

“As chair of the Appropriations Committee for Justice and Public Safety, I have remained committed to ensuring our law enforcement agencies, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, have the resources they need,” said Miller. “The recently approved state budget reflects that commitment.”

The event was also attended by several Republican elected officials, including House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, R-Columbus; Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne; and State Auditor Dave Boliek.

In a now deleted post on social media, Carolina Forward called Hawley’s attendance “incredibly inappropriate behavior,” while claiming that Jones is the target of a high-profile political corruption investigation ongoing in the state.

The SBI quickly rejected that characterization. In their post, the agency said Carolina Forward’s posts contained “inaccurate information” and said it contacted them to request a correction. While Carolina Forward later edited its posts, the SBI said the edited version remained incorrect.

The SBI released a statement from Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, whose office is overseeing an investigation, into a group called Greater Carolina.

“As has been previously confirmed, the ongoing investigation into the 501(c)(4) Greater Carolina has expanded to include a look at what affiliation those with Greater Carolina had with the company the M Group if any,” Freeman said. “It is inaccurate to state that any specific current legislators are a target of this effort at this time. As this investigation continues, we are committed to doing our due diligence and will not engage in a rush to judgment. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Earlier this year, a Wake County grand jury indicted four lobbyists on misdemeanor charges, alleging they arranged corporate sponsorships that funded an invitation-only Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip attended by lawmakers. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Newly unsealed search warrants show investigators are reviewing nearly $80,000 in additional Greater Carolina expenditures, including spending on sporting events, entertainment venues, vacation rentals, and other expenses.

Despite the investigation, no current or former members of the North Carolina General Assembly have been charged, and investigators have stated that no specific current legislator is a target of the investigation at this time.