US District Judge Thomas Schroeder is seeking senior status, a form of semi-retirement that will open up a new presidential appointment to the federal bench in North Carolina. President Donald Trump now faces three trial judge appointments in the Tar Heel State.

Schroeder, 67, notified the federal courts of his plans Friday, according to a list of “future judicial vacancies” compiled at the US Courts website.

He joins Judge William Osteen in seeking senior status in North Carolina’s Middle District. Osteen announced his plans for senior status on March 13. Judge Terrence Boyle announced on July 15 that he plans to seek senior status in the Eastern District.

Of the three announcements this year, only Osteen’s move to senior status has a set vacancy date: Jan. 2, 2027. For Schroeder and Boyle, the vacancy date is listed as “to be determined.”

President George W. Bush nominated Schroeder to the federal bench in January 2007. The US Senate confirmed the appointment in December 2007, and Schroeder took office in January 2008.

In the Middle District, current Chief Judge Catherine Eagles assumed senior status at the end of 2024. Judges Loretta Biggs and Carlton Tilley also have taken senior status. That leaves Judges David Bragdon and Lindsey Freeman as the active judges in the district without senior status.

A federal judge whose job is based on Article III of the US Constitution can take senior status “if they are at least 65 years old and have served at least 15 years on the bench, or any combination of age and years of service thereafter that equals 80,” according to uscourts.gov. “Regardless of age, judges must serve at least 10 years to qualify for senior status.”

A senior judge can choose a reduced caseload, though senior judges handle about 20% of the cases in trial and appellate courts. “By taking senior status, even if maintaining a full caseload, a judge creates a vacancy on the court, to be filled by the nomination and confirmation process for Article III judges,” the federal courts website explained.

No Article III judge is required to take senior status.