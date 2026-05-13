The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the School of Civic Life and Leadership (SCiLL) will expand to an independent academic unit in August.

The school was established under the UNC College of Arts and Sciences and will transition to an independent school status in the fall. It will be the university’s 15th independent academic unit.

“Creating a dedicated academic home for SCiLL strengthens our ability to integrate civic learning into the broader educational experience,” said UNC-CH Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Magnus Egerstedt in a press release. “It enables innovation in teaching and research while reinforcing our mission to prepare students to contribute constructively to society.”

That mission, according to the school’s website, states, “SCiLL educates citizens and leaders for constitutional self-government through free inquiry and civil discourse. We equip students with the knowledge, judgment, and habits to lead wisely, deliberate across differences, and live with purpose in a pluralistic American democracy.”

Approved by the Board of Trustees in 2023 and officially launched in 2024, SCiLL currently offers a minor with courses that focus on education through civil discourse. Since its conception, the school has taught over 1,300 students and recruited 20 faculty members. According to the university, there was a 90% increase in the number of students declaring a SCiLL minor in one semester.

The growth came despite opposition from some vocal faculty who called it a conservative “trojan horse” on campus. This week The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board published a column saying the program’s founders have been “vindicated” by its popularity.

In a press conference on Wednesday, UNC-CH Chancellor Lee Roberts told members of the media that the plan was always to expand SCiLL to its own academic unit. The decision to expand from the College of Arts and Sciences comes from an increase in student interest and the need for the school to operate on the same administrative platform as other schools on campus.

SCiLL Dean Jed Atkins believes the move will allow the school to expand partnerships and opportunities for students across the university. Expanding the school comes on the heels of another major development at UNC—the construction of Carolina North, a roughly 230-acre project set to break ground in Summer 2027.

“SCiLL has built a strong foundation in faculty, courses, programs, and partnerships,” Atkins said in a press release. “Independence allows us to broaden our impact and equip more students with the habits of civil discourse, sound judgement, and civic leadership.”

In the last two years SCiLL received a $10 million grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The school operates on a $4 million non-recurring fund from the NC General Assembly for start-up.

In March, UNC completed a $1.2 million independent investigation through K&L Gates LLP of SCiLL after months of internal faculty turnover. UNC has not released the details of the review. A coalition of media outlets led by the Daily Tar Heel filed a lawsuit against the university on April 10 to gain access to the investigation’s report.

“This is an important step in strengthening Carolina’s commitment to preparing students for thoughtful engagement in civic life,” Roberts said in a press release. “By establishing SCiLL as an independent unit, we are ensuring it has the focus and support needed to continue expanding its impact.”