Senate Republicans filed legislation Wednesday that would ask North Carolina voters to lower the state’s constitutional income tax cap from 7% to 3.5% in 2026.

State Sens. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash; Michael Lee, R-New Hanover; and Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston, filed Senate Bill 1080, Lower Taxes for All NC, which would place the proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2026 general election ballot.

The measure would further limit the state’s maximum income tax rate. Voters previously approved a 2018 amendment that lowered the cap from 10% to 7%.

Republican legislative leaders have made income tax reductions a central part of their fiscal policy since taking control of the General Assembly. North Carolina’s personal income tax rate, once nearly 8%, is now 3.99%. The state’s flat income tax rate is scheduled to fall to 3.49% in 2027.

The proposed constitutional amendment is part of the state budget framework agreement announced by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham; and House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell.

“There is no question that North Carolina has one of the strongest, fastest-growing economies in the country, and that’s a direct result of Republican-led fiscal policies,” Lee said in a statement. “A crucial pillar of that success has been consistently lowering taxes and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking North Carolinians. When it comes to setting the maximum rate, the people of our state deserve to have a say.”

Sawrey said the measure would give taxpayers more long-term certainty.

“The people of North Carolina elected a Republican majority for a litany of reasons, but one of those key reasons is our fiscal responsibility,” Sawrey said. “Republicans in the General Assembly have gone to the mat to keep your tax rates in check. Reducing the tax cap gives citizens certainty that they won’t be taken advantage of.”

Barnes said the amendment would help prevent future tax increases.

“Republican legislators are committed to lowering the tax burden for all North Carolinians,” Barnes said. “We have seen the challenges created by past tax-and-spend policies and refuse to let our state go back to that era. This constitutional amendment provides our citizens the opportunity to have a greater say in how the tax rates are set.”

Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst at the John Locke Foundation, said the proposal would serve as a long-term taxpayer protection rather than an immediate tax cut.

“Lowering North Carolina’s constitutional income tax cap from 7% to 3.5% would be a major taxpayer protection,” Harris said. “It would set a stronger constitutional guardrail and give voters a choice on whether state income tax rates should be allowed to rise above 3.5%. That kind of long-term stability matters for families, workers, and businesses making decisions in North Carolina.”

The amendment was foreshadowed on Tuesday when Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham; and House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, announced a state budget framework that included plans for additional tax relief.

Constitutional amendments must first receive approval from three-fifths of both chambers of the General Assembly. Once approved by lawmakers, the income tax cap amendment would then be placed on the November 2026 ballot.