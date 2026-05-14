The North Carolina Senate Health Care Committee advanced legislation that would roll back parts of the state’s certificate-of-need (CON) law, continuing a years-long push by Republican lawmakers and free-market health care advocates to loosen state restrictions on medical facilities and services.

The Senate Health Care Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 1040, the Repeal CON for ASCs and Inpatient Rehab Act, on Wednesday. The bill, sponsored by state Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover; Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston; and Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations/Base Budget Committee.

CON laws require health care providers to obtain state approval before developing or expanding certain medical services, facilities, beds, or equipment. Critics argue that the process raises costs, restricts supply, and allows competitors to block new entrants.

SB 1040 would not repeal North Carolina’s entire CON regime. Instead, it targets two areas: ambulatory surgical facilities and inpatient rehabilitation services, facilities, and beds. The bill also requires the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to develop a plan to phase out the state’s remaining CON laws, making the proposal both a targeted repeal bill and a potential roadmap for broader reform.

Donald Bryson, president and CEO of the John Locke Foundation, said the bill signals that lawmakers are treating targeted reform as a step toward full repeal.

“By repealing North Carolina’s Certificate of Need requirements for ambulatory surgical centers and inpatient rehabilitation facilities, lawmakers are directly attacking the regulatory barriers that inflate health care costs and restrict patient access,” Bryson said. “The bill’s inclusion of dedicated funding for a comprehensive plan to phase out the state’s remaining CON laws signals that this targeted reform is not an endpoint but a deliberate first step toward full repeal. The General Assembly is clearly building momentum for the kind of pro-competition, pro-patient overhaul North Carolina desperately needs.”

During the committee meeting, Lee said SB 1040 fits into a broader debate about health care affordability.

“We need to find a way to move forward in the area of health care,” Lee said. “There are a lot of other affordability efforts going on, site-neutral fees and all the other stuff that’s being worked on. This is one piece of the puzzle we’ve got to move forward on to help patients, consumers, and constituents on the health care front with access and affordability.”

Sawrey added that repealing CON requirements for ambulatory surgery centers would have a direct impact on health care costs.

“As we continue to talk about billion-dollar rebates and the largest line items, one of the top two or three increases in rebates is hospital procedures,” Sawrey said. “This is real dollars to the state… This is something meaningful we can do to save taxpayer dollars and drive down health insurance premiums. There is no sensible reason whatsoever to continue holding off on repealing CON for ambulatory surgery centers.”

State Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, framed the issue around whether providers should be allowed to take their own financial risks when expanding care. He said North Carolina should welcome providers willing to build new facilities, particularly in parts of the state where access remains a concern.

“If facilities want to build in western North Carolina, the answer should be yes,” Hise said during the committee discussion. “Thanks for coming in. If you think you have the capacity to build a 150-bed facility and you’re taking that risk, have at it. Thank you for coming in. If you don’t get the return on it, that’s your problem. You chose to build a facility.”

The proposal also comes as voters appear broadly supportive of loosening CON restrictions. In the May Carolina Journal Poll, 64.8% of North Carolinians said they would support allowing more health care providers to open facilities, add beds or offer services if they meet safety and licensing requirements, without having to secure state approval that there is a “need” for the service. Only 20% said they opposed ending the certificate-of-need requirement.

Wednesday’s committee action builds on previous repeal efforts. In 2025, lawmakers filed Senate Bill 370, aimed at a broader repeal of North Carolina’s CON laws. Sawrey said lawmakers should continue pursuing broader repeal even if SB 1040 moves the state only part of the way there.

“Other states have done this,” Sawrey said. “It’s not hard. We just need to have the political courage and the will to make it happen, and I think we can do it… If we don’t keep the pressure up and keep the conversation going, I think we’re doing a disservice to patients, taxpayers, and people all across the state of North Carolina.”

CON fights have also continued in the courts. Last week, the North Carolina Court of Appeals upheld a CON decision favoring WakeMed over Duke Health and UNC Rex Hospital in a dispute over 44 acute-care beds in Wake County. In that case, WakeMed’s CON blocked Duke and UNC from adding beds at their facilities in Wake County.