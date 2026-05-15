Republican state senators have filed legislation that would ask voters to enshrine North Carolina’s right-to-work protections in the state constitution.

Senate Bill 1082 would place a constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot, strengthening protections that have been part of North Carolina law since the 1940s. The measure would declare that a person’s right to work cannot be denied based on whether they belong to a union or labor organization.

The proposed constitutional language reads:

“The right to live includes the right to work. The exercise of the right to work must be protected and maintained free from undue restraints and coercion. It is the public policy of the State that the right of persons to work shall not be denied or abridged on account of membership or nonmembership in any labor union or labor organization or association. The General Assembly may prescribe general laws to further define and implement this section.”

The bill is sponsored by state Sens. Carl Ford, R-Rowan; Ted Alexander, R-Cleveland; and Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson.

“While North Carolina is a strong right-to-work state, we’re seeing some unions bully and strong-arm folks into doing their bidding,” Ford said. “No one should feel coerced into joining a union or other organization to earn a living.”

Right-to-work laws prohibit employers from requiring workers to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of employment. Supporters of the proposed amendment say placing the protection in the state constitution would make it harder for future lawmakers to weaken or repeal North Carolina’s current policy.

In a social media post, Donald Bryson, president and CEO of the John Locke Foundation, echoed that argument.

No North Carolinian should be forced to join or pay dues to a union just to earn a living.



Today’s Right to Work Amendment, filed in the state Senate, would put that principle in our state constitution.#Workerfreedom. Freedom of association. Common sense.



Let the people vote.… — Donald Bryson (@donaldbryson) May 14, 2026

Alexander said North Carolina’s workforce and economic growth depend on preserving the state’s right-to-work status.

“North Carolina’s thriving business climate hinges on our talented workforce and our citizens’ chance to find meaningful employment,” Alexander said. “If we want to see our state thrive, we must protect our citizens’ right to work.”

Jarvis said the amendment would reinforce North Carolina’s position as a state friendly to workers, families and businesses.

“Guaranteeing the right to work in our state’s constitution cements our status as the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family,” said Jarvis. “This constitutional amendment ensures that our citizens can provide for themselves and their families without feeling unduly pressured by unions.”

Polling on the topic has shown consistent majority support for right-to-work protections in North Carolina. Carolina Journal surveys have repeatedly found that roughly 64% of North Carolina voters support enshrining right-to-work protections in the state constitution.

If approved by the General Assembly, the amendment would go directly to voters in November 2026. A simple majority would be needed for the proposal to become part of the North Carolina Constitution.