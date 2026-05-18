North Carolina voters could decide next year whether to add a right to farm and forestry to the state constitution under a proposed amendment filed in the state Senate.

Senate Bill 1081, titled “Constitutional Right to Farm,” was filed last Thursday and would place the amendment on the November 2026 statewide general election ballot. The bill is sponsored by state Sens. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson; Lisa Barnes, R-Nash; and Buck Newton, R-Wilson.

The proposal would add a new section to Article I of the North Carolina Constitution recognizing the right of the people to engage in farming and forestry. The language specifically cites “the cultivation of crops, the raising of livestock and poultry, the production of dairy and apiary products, the harvesting of timber, and other practices for the production of agricultural and forestry commodities.”

Under the bill, that right would be described as “a valued and essential part of the State’s heritage” and “forever preserved for the public good.”

“Farming and agriculture are deeply rooted in our state’s DNA,” Barnes said in a statement. “Agriculture remains a top contributor to our state’s economy, and we need to do everything we can to preserve our farmland and support our hardworking farmers. This bill takes our commitment to agriculture a step further by enshrining it as a right in our state’s constitution.”

Jackson, a farmer and co-chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Energy, and Environment Committee, said the amendment is aimed at protecting farmers’ livelihoods.

“The livelihoods of farmers across the state are under attack,” Jackson said. “If we want agriculture to thrive in our state, we must take a serious approach to safeguard our farmers. By putting this on the ballot, we can show farmers in every corner of this state that we value them and want them to prosper for generations to come.”

Newton, who represents Wilson and Johnston counties, said Republicans in the General Assembly have consistently advanced policies to support farmers.

“Whether it is to rip through burdensome government red tape or provide new avenues for their farms to flourish, we’ve put in the legwork,” Newton said. “Now it’s time for us to enshrine the right to farm in our state’s constitution.”

Agriculture and agribusiness remain central to North Carolina’s economy. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services describes agriculture and agribusiness, including food, forestry, and fiber, as the state’s No. 1 industry, contributing $102 billion to the economy.

In a statement provided to Carolina Journal, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler backed the proposed amendment, saying it could help educate North Carolina’s growing population about the realities of farming.

“With so many new people moving into the state who may not be familiar with North Carolina agriculture, I see this as an effort to bring more awareness to farming and the importance of this over $100 billion industry in our state,” Troxler said. “People may move into an area where they will encounter tractors and farm equipment on the road and they may experience dust and some smells from a farm, but that is not unexpected, it is all part of farming and is a legal part of operations.”

Jeanette Doran, senior counsel at the John Locke Foundation, raised concerns about whether voters would see the full amendment language before casting their ballots.

“When North Carolinians vote on constitutional amendments, they deserve to see what they’re actually voting on, and they deserve to see it on the ballot when they vote,” Doran said. “Instead, the General Assembly writes the ballot question — and voters don’t see the amendment’s real language. That’s not informed consent.”

If approved by lawmakers, the amendment would appear on ballots as: “Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to engage in farming and forestry.”

The 2026 statewide general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.