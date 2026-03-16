Meteorologists and state officials are asking all North Carolinians to be weather-aware on Monday, as severe weather is expected across the state, including large hail, high winds, and EF-2 or stronger tornadoes, especially in the central part of the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 Moderate Risk for areas including the Triangle and Fayetteville, with wind gusts of 74 mph or higher. This is only the second time since 2015 that a Level 4 has been issued for that part of the state, according to WTVD-ABC 11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker.

Eastern North Carolina and the foothills are at a Level 3 enhanced risk, and portions of the mountains are at a Level 2 slight risk.

“Unusually severe weather is moving into North Carolina, bringing a risk of damaging wind gusts, thunderstorms, hail, and even tornadoes,” Gov. Josh Stein said in a press release on Sunday. “Please make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone and make a plan for how to keep yourself and your family safe.”

Source: NWS

North Carolina Emergency Management activated State Emergency Response Team personnel and resources on Sunday in anticipation of severe weather impacts. The State Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the forecasts, and NC Emergency Management is prepared to deploy response assets to assist communities across the state should conditions warrant, including Urban Search and Rescue Teams, hazardous materials regional response teams, statewide firefighting resources, elements of the NC Forest Service, medical response assets through the Office of EMS, and more.

Residents are advised to have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued, including going to the lowest floor of the building they’re in and finding the most interior room.

Enabling emergency alerts on cell phones, monitoring local news, and following the National Weather Service and local emergency management offices is also advised, along with making sure phones are fully charged. For more information, go to readync.gov.

Duke Energy is also preparing for damaging winds and possible tornadoes, which could increase the likelihood of downed trees and power lines.

In case the power does go out, they advise having an emergency kit ready, including flashlights and extra batteries, and signing up for outage alerts, and reporting them, by texting OUT to 57801, calling 800-769-3766 (800-POWERON), or online or via mobile app.