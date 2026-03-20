North Carolina’s top fire official warned lawmakers the state is not prepared for the growing wildfire threat facing western counties, citing storm damage, staffing shortages, and limited resources that could shape fire response for the next decade.

During a recent meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Emergency Management, officials from the North Carolina Forest Service and emergency management agencies outlined compounding risks tied to hurricane damage and workforce shortages.

At the center of those concerns is the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which forestry officials say damaged more than 822,000 acres of forestland across western North Carolina — a figure they now believe is an underestimate based on updated satellite analysis.

The storm left behind vast stretches of downed timber, creating dense fuel for future wildfires while simultaneously blocking access routes firefighters have long relied on.

A long-term shift in wildfire behavior

The debris left by Helene is already altering wildfire behavior. Fires are burning hotter, spreading unpredictably, and lasting longer — even outside the state’s typical fire season.

Deputy State Forester Kevin Harvell pointed to the Black Cove Fire in Polk and Henderson counties as a preview of what’s ahead. Fueled by storm-damaged timber, the fire burned for weeks, repeatedly jumping containment lines and requiring resources from across the country.

“That will become the norm for the next 10 to 15 years when we get fires established in these Helene-damaged stands,” Harvell told lawmakers.

The implications extend beyond forests. As fires grow more intense and harder to control, more homes and communities in the wildland-urban interface — where development meets forest — will be at risk.

State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said his office, which focuses on protecting structures and supporting local fire departments, is particularly concerned about what those conditions mean for public safety.

Staffing shortages strain response capacity

Even as fire risk increases, the state’s ability to respond remains constrained by persistent staffing shortages within the Forest Service.

The agency currently has about 77 vacancies, with turnover concentrated in entry-level positions that serve as the first line of response to wildfires. These county-level rangers and equipment operators often work alongside local fire departments and are critical to containing fires before they escalate.

State Forester Greg Hicks told lawmakers the problem is largely driven by pay.

An entry-level forestry technician earns about $39,000 annually, and salaries do not increase with experience due to funding limitations. As a result, employees with more than a decade on the job can earn the same as new hires.

“We really don’t have a mechanism to move these personnel through the pay grades,” Hicks said. “Once we get the personnel in there, there are no steps unless there are increases from the legislature.”

The consequences are costly. Training a new wildland firefighter can cost up to $30,000, and roughly one-third of new hires leave before completing the agency’s two-year training program.

“Wildland fire is not something you just pull somebody off the street and teach,” Hicks said.

Equipment gaps add to concerns

Lawmakers also heard that equipment shortages are compounding the state’s challenges.

The Forest Service is currently down one helicopter that officials say is beyond repair. That leaves the state with a limited fleet at a time when aircraft are increasingly critical for reaching fires in inaccessible terrain.

Helicopters can deliver water to areas ground crews cannot reach, a capability that is especially important in forests clogged with storm debris.

Officials said they plan to seek funding from the legislature to replace the aircraft, while also exploring options to acquire surplus military equipment.

Rising fire activity statewide

The warnings come as wildfire activity increases across North Carolina.

The Forest Service responded to 5,579 wildfires last year, well above the annual average. So far this month alone, officials reported 518 fires burning more than 2,700 acres, including 94 fires in a single day earlier this week.

While fires are occurring statewide, western North Carolina remains the primary concern due to storm damage and difficult terrain.

“We’re going to have to go around these highly damaged areas,” Harvell said. “That means larger fires, more smoke, and greater safety concerns for the public.”

Calls for upfront disaster funding

Taylor urged lawmakers to rethink how the state funds disaster response, arguing that delays in securing resources can hinder efforts on the ground.

“It’s very important for us to have disaster dollars up front and not wait until we come before you for a disaster budget,” he said.

He suggested creating dedicated funding pools for both the Forest Service and the Office of the State Fire Marshal that could be accessed immediately during emergencies, rather than waiting for legislative approval after a disaster is declared.

Taylor also said the state may need to rely more heavily on contract firefighters in the coming years to supplement its workforce — a shift that would require additional planning and funding.

Expanding training and coordination

To address staffing gaps, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is encouraging more local firefighters — typically trained for structure fires — to receive basic wildland firefighting training.

Those efforts are being supported by the Forest Service, which provides instruction and coordinates with local agencies.

“They have a recruitment issue and a retention issue across the state,” Taylor said. “We have to supplement that to be prepared in the coming years.”

Lawmakers signaled continued interest in the issue, with committee leaders suggesting additional hearings to monitor wildfire preparedness and emergency response.