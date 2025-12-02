After facing a substantial deficit for 2026 and 2027, the North Carolina State Health Plan (SHP) now has a surplus, thanks to an increase in premiums, funding from the General Assembly, and other cost-cutting measures.

“Following the changes by the (SHP) board and the action by the General Assembly, we are not going to be in a deficit for 2026 or 2027,” Thomas Friedman, executive administrator of the SHP, said in a Monday livestream Q&A with reporters by State Treasurer Brad Briner. “We still have work to do, though. By the end of 2027, we will be getting close to our stabilization rate. Remember, we were projecting a $1.3 billion deficit in 2027, and now we’re about $30 million above our reserve rate, so astronomical changes, but that doesn’t mean work doesn’t still need to be done.”

Friedman said their trend this year is running higher than in previous years, and part of that is due to how the plan’s third-party administrator, Aetna, pays its claims.

The plan’s original projected deficit was $507 million in 2026 and between $800 million and $900 million in 2027.

In August, the board agreed to raise plan premiums for the first time on a sliding scale based on income, with the smallest increases going to the lowest-paid state employees. The scale is broken down into four income brackets: Under $50,000; $50,001 to $65,000; $65,001 to $90,000; and $90,001 and over.

For employees earning under $50,000, monthly premiums for a single subscriber rose by either $10 or $16, depending on the plan. In the top income tier over $90,000, the increase will be $30 or $110 per month.

Former State Treasurer Dale Folwell maintained a policy of not increasing premiums, but using cash reserves to offset increases, and Briner did not hesitate to point out how that decision contributed to the dire financial situation.

“Simply put, we’re here because of the short-sighted decisions of my predecessor,” he told the board in August. “Premiums were frozen for years. And members were made to believe it could be that way forever. But the plan was actually spending more than it took in each and every year.”

Briner agreed with Friedman on Monday that although they have made very good progress in digging out of the hole that the SHP was in, more work needs to be done.

“We have been on a medical cost trend of almost 6% increases and a revenue trend to the State Health Plan of about 3% up each year,” he said. “It is a basic business problem. If your expenses are going up faster than your revenues, you’re going to be in trouble sooner rather than later, and so we’ve got to get that 6% down to the 3% is the central task.”

Briner said that for the foreseeable future, premiums will continue to be set as a percentage of income, as it is important for people’s budgeting that they know how much of their paycheck will go to healthcare.

Friedman said that benefit changes for the plan will be voted on in March, and premium changes in August. Both, he said, will be significantly smaller in terms of magnitude and scope compared to this past year.

That’s not to say that there wasn’t any pushback against the increase in premiums, especially among those in the higher income brackets, because, according to the treasurer, they argued that they are receiving the same healthcare as people in the lower income brackets. However, he believes that the plan is now in a good place and that members in lower-income brackets appreciate it.

Friedman said they were surprised by a couple of things during open enrollment, including a slight increase in members enrolling their children in the plans, and more people opting for the Plus Plan, which he attributes to the economy and people wanting more security in their healthcare.

He was also surprised that fewer people left the Medicare 70/30 plan to go into a Medicare Advantage plan.

Friedman said they are continuing to explore ways to save both members and the plan money, including offering members incentives to use freestanding facilities for MRI or CT Scans at a lower cost.

“When you think about the Triangle area in imaging, which is something a lot of people get done every year, there are places right now where we are paying two times as much for an MRI,” he said. “Two times as much for a CT, and it’s relatively cost-agnostic for the members.”

Friedman stressed that future cost growth will be contingent on how successful they are at steering people to lower-cost settings of care, and that will take some time.

One of those ways is by using Lantern, a digital specialty care platform. The agreement approved by the board earlier this year with Lantern offers members no‑cost access to a vetted network of surgeons and specialists. Lantern also provides personalized support through dedicated care advocates and nurse navigators, while helping control costs for both members and the plan.

“The more folks that get surgeries through Lantern, the lower future cost growth increases are going to be because we’re paying less money for it, and I would tell you the state employees have been fantastic partners that help us do that,” he told reporters. “We already have over 200 cases before the program even starts in earnest in January, so we’re making tremendous progress in terms of addressing unit costs, and we’re going to continue to push on those things.”