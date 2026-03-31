The North Carolina Forest Service issues a statewide burn ban as wildfires continue to burn across western North Carolina.

As of Tuesday afternoon, five fires classified as “active” burn in the High County region. Counties include Wilkes, Avery, Mitchel, and McDowell. The Cane Creek Wildfire in Wilkes County is the largest reported fire, spreading over 600 acres and is 50% contained.

Cane Creek Wildfire

According to officials., much of the area is covered in storm debris left over from Hurricane Helene in September, 2024. Debris, coupled with drought severity across the state, cause the fire to burn hotter, more intensely, and spread rapidly.

Today, the NC Forest Service is running an infrared drone flight to survey the fire area and best identify target areas for suppression tactics. Areas with high heat indexes pose the most risk of potential reignition.

The NC Forest Service is working alongside Wilkes County Emergency Management and local fire departments to contain the fire. Over the last few days, local officials cleared 20 homes under voluntary evacuation measures.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

Pine Mountain Ridge, Jumping Branch Fire, Photo by Greg Philipp, NC Fire Service

Jumping Branch Wildfire

The Jumping Branch Fire, located in McDowell County, spreads over 185 acres and is 20% contained. The NC Forest Service has completed installing fire lines around the perimeter of the fire. Much of that fire is also burning as a result of a significant discarded storm debris leftover from Hurricane Helene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of improperly discarded smoking material. According to a press release from the NC Forest Service, Hilary Brooke Inman of Marion, NC, has been charged with North Carolina General Statute 14-138.1 for starting a fire on a grassland, brushland, woodland without fully extinguishing the flame.

In the fiscal year 2024-2025, the NC Forest Service responded to 5,600 wildfires across the state. Of those fires, only 57 can be attributed to smoking related causes.

“Any ignition source at this point could start a wildfire,” Philip Jackson, NC Forest Service’s Public Information Officer told CJ.

No evacuations have been reported because of the Jumping Branch Wildfire, which covers private and federal land, including parts of the Pisgah National Forest. The NC Forest Service, US Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and P.G. Fire and Rescue are working together to fight the fire.

According to Jackson, 99% of fires are caused by human activity. The primary culprit of wildfires is debris burning and carelessness.

“We are dealing with textbook fire weather,” Jackson said. “Anything that results in a spark could potentially start a wildfire.”

The burn ban, which went into effect Saturday night, prohibits open burning and cancelled all burn permits statewide. The ban is effective indefinitely and new permits will not be issued until it is lifted.

“With drought severity across the state, forecast fire weather and the potential for limited rainfall, it is critical to reduce the number of new fire starts,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in a press release. “Vegetative fuels will dry rapidly, and with the amount of fuel loading in the mountains and drought impacts statewide, a burn ban for all 100 counties is necessary to reduce the number of wildfires across our landscape.”

UAS on landing pad, Jumping Branch Fire Photo by Allyson Pokrzywinski, Source: NC Fire Service