State lawmaker charged with indecent liberties with a child

North Carolina state Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, was arrested Wednesday, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape. State House leaders from both parties called for his resignation.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Brockman is scheduled to be in court Thursday after being held in the High Point jail.

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, and Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, both called for Brockman’s resignation.

“The charges against Rep. Brockman are shocking and extremely serious,” Hall said. “Given the evidence that’s publicly known, he should resign immediately so these charges do not distract from the work of the North Carolina House.”

Reives posted on social media at 8:44 a.m. that charges against Brockman were “serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office.” At that time, Reives said “it is important to let the legal process unfold.”

By 11:47 a.m., Reives updated his response. “As we continue to learn more about the allegations against Rep. Brockman this morning, it has become clear that he is unable to continue serving in the House of Representatives. Rep. Brockman must resign immediately.”

A Democrat from High Point, Brockman has represented North Carolina’s 60th House District since 2015, covering parts of Guilford County including Greensboro and High Point. A UNC-Charlotte graduate with a degree in political science, Brockman began his career working on political campaigns and as a legislative assistant before winning his seat in the General Assembly. He has served on several key committees, including Appropriations, Education (K-12), Health, and Redistricting, and has held leadership roles such as vice chair of the K-12 Education Committee.

Brockman most recently sponsored measures such as the Marriage Equality Act and a constitutional amendment on marriage equality. He has occasionally clashed with Democratic leadership, most recently accusing party operatives of “scapegoating” him following a missed veto override vote due to illness.

This is a developing story.