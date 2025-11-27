As the nation recognizes veterans this month, the North Carolina Forest Service is offering a 20 percent discount on tree-seedling orders placed throughout November by active military, honorably discharged veterans, and retired service members. The discount applies to the first $500 of a new order, yielding a maximum savings of $100.

“Many veterans and current military members serving to protect our freedoms are also woodland owners who work hard to help keep North Carolina forests healthy and thriving,” said Steve Troxler, Commissioner of Agriculture. “This discount is one way we can show our appreciation to those who have given so much.”

To qualify for the program, eligible individuals must provide proof of service, such as a valid military ID, Department of Defense Form 214/215 or National Guard Form 22/22A. Standard shipping rates still apply. Seedlings may be ordered by calling 1-888-NCTREES or online at www.buynctrees.com.

The discount is offered through the agency’s Nursery & Tree Improvement Program, which supplies native seedlings and improved genetics to North Carolina landowners.

The N.C. Forest Service’s Nursery & Tree Improvement Program has roots going back to 1924 and is authorized by North Carolina General Statute 106-877. It operates tree nurseries and seed orchards to supply landowners with native seedlings of improved genetics, right here in North Carolina.

The program produces on average about 15 million seedlings annually, enough to cover roughly 30,000 acres of land, and offers both bare-root and container-grown seedlings adapted for different regional planting needs.

By offering a discount to active-duty, retired and honorably discharged military members, the Forest Service is working to encourage stewardship of the state’s forest resources. The seedling program is intended to make it easier and more cost-effective for veterans who own land to plant trees that are native, locally adapted and optimized for forest health, wildlife habitat and future productivity.