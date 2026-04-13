Stable housing remains one of the most critical factors in successful reentry for formerly incarcerated individuals, say government officials working in North Carolina’s transitional housing programs.

“I got a second chance, and transitional housing helps; it really does,” said formerly incarcerated, turned motivational speaker and author, Tiki Davis. Davis lent his expertise on a panel at last week’s Rehabilitation and Reentry Conference hosted in Raleigh by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

The annual conference underscored the broader message that housing support is essential during the transition from incarceration back into society. Housing, employment readiness, and behavioral health services were the central theme in discussions involving formerly incarcerated individuals, state officials, and service providers. The policy conversation unfolded alongside remarks from Gov. Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein.

“Ninety percent of people who are in North Carolina prisons will eventually return to their communities,” said Gov. Josh Stein. “We all benefit when people leaving incarceration have a real second chance at success, so they don’t fall back into whatever got them into trouble in the first place. We must continue to invest in reentry and rehabilitation programs like education, vocational programming, and behavioral health services to prevent repeat crime and better set people up to meaningfully contribute to their communities.”

They discussed the state’s Reentry Strategic Transition Engagement Plan (R-STEP), which was enacted by executive order under former Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper directed that the state join a national initiative called Reentry 2030, run by the Council of State Governments. North Carolina is one of just seven states that participate in the program including Alabama, Arizona, California, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, and Washington.

The program’s objective is to reduce recidivism by improving access to employment, housing, and health care for people leaving prison. Several counties have R-Step programs, including Davidson and Sampson, as well as the NC Correctional Institute for Women. Representatives from each of these counties spoke about the success they have seen with R-STEP and about individuals who have successfully reintegrated through the program.

“It’s easy for people who are incarcerated to become invisible to our society,” said First Lady Anna Stein. “By supporting reentry programs, we can strengthen our workforce and North Carolina families.”

Davis, a Texas native incarcerated at age 17, was the conference’s keynote speaker and told the group that when he was released the only job he could get was washing cars at a dealership. Davis went on to attend college and earn his master’s degree from Sul Ross State University in 2005, and then got a job in the oil and gas industry.

“When I started in the oil business, I was getting $13/hr; they took advantage of me because of my background, but as a second-chance person, we can’t complain,” said Davis.

Davis is now a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author of “The Tiki Factor,” which will be released on Oct. 20, 2026.

“When you hire a second-chance person, they are going to be your best employee,” said Davis. “…because they got so many nos, so many nos. When they get that first yes, they are going to be invincible.”

Core to the state government order and national Reentry 2030 initiative is that state take a “whole-of-government” approach to the success of reentry programs.

“Reentry is core to public safety in North Carolina,” said Department of Adult Correction Secretary Leslie Cooley Dismukes. “We must continue our whole-of-government approach to improve reentry, rehabilitation, and prison education services in our state.”