As North Carolina approaches the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1, the National Weather Service is urging residents across the state to prepare now as part of National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The annual campaign, running the first week of May, is designed to help families, businesses, and local governments get ready before a storm threatens. The campaign is a joint effort involving the National Weather Service, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and emergency management officials.

Officials say the message is simple; preparation before hurricane season can save lives and reduce damage when storms eventually arrive.

“We cannot ignore our climatological and historical exposure to hurricanes in this part of the country, regardless of seasonal predictions,” Steven Pfaff, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Wilmington, told Carolina Journal, “All it takes is one storm. Now is the time to enhance community resiliency so that we are not scrambling at the last minute when a storm threatens. Make sure you and your family are prepared.”

North Carolina has a long history of devastating storms that have devastated communities from the mountains to the coast. Hurricanes Floyd (1999), Matthew (2016), Florence (2018), and most recently Helene (2024) have all left lasting impacts on the state, causing deadly flooding, widespread power outages, and billions of dollars in damage.

“Hurricane Helene was a stark reminder of how destructive tropical systems can be, and it should prompt all of us in every corner of the state to make sure we’re prepared,” said Gov. Josh Stein in a press release. “Preparing in advance not only helps you stay safe during a storm but also speeds up recovery.”

Source: National Weather Service Wilmington, NC

The National Weather Service says this year’s preparedness campaign focuses on several major themes, including understanding hurricane risks, preparing before storms form, learning how forecast information works, and knowing when to evacuate.

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Emergency officials are encouraging North Carolinians to create or update hurricane emergency kits and plans now rather than waiting until a storm is approaching.

“Writing your plan down is only the beginning,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Practice the plan with those in your home to ensure they know what to do. Don’t forget to include your pets and to check in on one another, especially those in your community who may be vulnerable or need assistance.”

Another major focus this year is understanding forecast information. Meteorologists say many residents still misunderstand hurricane cones, watches, and warnings. The National Weather Service notes that dangerous impacts such as flooding and tornadoes can occur far outside the center of a storm. Starting this year, the National Hurricane Center will include inland watches and warnings on their graphical products.

National Hurricane Center cone graphic example for 2026. Source: National Hurricane Center

Meteorologists also point out that tropical storms do not need to make direct landfall in North Carolina to create major impacts. Inland flooding has historically been one of the deadliest threats associated with tropical systems in the state.

The National Weather Service says preparedness efforts should happen every year regardless of previous seasons. Officials continue to emphasize that it only takes one storm to create a disaster for a community or family.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set the release their 2026 Atlantic hurricane season outlook during a news conference on Thursday, May 21.

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