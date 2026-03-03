Democratic Gov. Josh Stein and other leaders are making their thoughts known on the war in Iran, involving US and Israel, which is began in recent days. US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) ordered “heightened security” at all US military installations, including those in North Carolina. Fort Bragg in Fayetteville; Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville; Marine Corps Air Station New River, also in Jacksonville; and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point have all stepped up security.

The events have garnered the attention of many political leaders, including North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek, who asked Council of State members and everyone at their meeting on Tuesday to pray for the country’s servicemen and women who are overseas.

Stein said at the meeting that all of North Carolina is also mourning the loss of the six service members who have been killed since the attacks started.

Gov. Josh Stein after March 3, 2026 Council of State meeting. Source: Theresa Opeka for Carolina Journal.

He noted that the state has the fourth-largest active-duty military population in the United States, with over 100,000 active-duty personnel, and told Carolina Journal exclusively after the meeting that, although understandably, the Department of War is being guarded about any specific information regarding military bases in the state, they have a very important role in the rest of the US military.

“We just know that given the role that the North Carolina military installations play, there are North Carolina folks who are involved, and we just pray for them,” he told CJ. “Anytime American soldiers’ lives are at risk, we all have to be very concerned, and my heart goes out to the families who have already lost folks. And we worry that there will be more. I don’t know that there’s a clear articulation about why we are doing this now. We’ve heard a number of different justifications and honestly, the numbers change by almost the hour depending on who is speaking.”

The governor said it is imperative that if we are in a foreign war in the Middle East, that there is a very clear understanding about why we are there, what are we seeking to achieve, how will we know that when we’ve achieved it, and when will we be done.

“I’m really waiting for the administration to speak with any clarity on this matter,” he said.

Stein: stay vigilant to cyberattacks

Stein also mentioned during the meeting that cybersecurity risks are heightened at this time and that extra precautions should be put in place.

“Iran is a known actor, and so we just want people to be extra vigilant,” he told CJ. “It could be county governments; it could be universities; it could be hospitals; it could be big businesses, small businesses; it could be people’s individual data. So, folks need to be extra careful. Don’t click on links that you don’t know, because in a war like this, that’s so asymmetrical. Militarily, Iran has developed other capabilities, and cyber is one of those.”

The governor said during the meeting that the attorney general’s office has tips on what people, institutions, and businesses should do to enhance their security and reduce the likelihood of cyberattacks.

“Understand that even though the war is taking place far away, it does not mean that we cannot feel its effects here in North Carolina. So, I urge folks to do that,” he said.