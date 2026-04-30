North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein signed a $319 million Medicaid bill into law on Thursday that will fund the Medicaid rebase for the rest of the fiscal year.

“For months, the status of Medicaid in North Carolina has been in unnecessary jeopardy, but I’m relieved to say that the bill that I will be signing will provide certainty and care that the people and the providers of this state need and deserve,” he said during a press conference at the governor’s mansion. “The bill also protects the state’s Medicaid expansion population for more than 725,000 of our neighbors.”

About 3 million North Carolinians are on Medicaid.

HB 696 passed both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

Lawmakers say the measure also includes a series of reforms to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse within the program.

The bill would implement several policy changes designed to strengthen eligibility verification and program integrity. Among them:

Shifting eligibility reviews from quarterly to monthly

Requiring stronger documentation standards and limiting self-attestation

Mandating citizenship and immigration status verification during enrollment and redetermination

Directing the state auditor to conduct a comprehensive review of Medicaid and related workforce programs

Requiring annual reports from the Department of Health and Human Services on efforts to combat fraud and abuse

The bill also calls for DHHS to develop a long-term “Medicaid integrity and efficiency plan” to identify cost-saving opportunities and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition, lawmakers included new guardrails on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, a service used to treat children with autism. These include limits on telehealth use, stricter supervision requirements, and updated credentialing standards for providers. These changes aim to ensure quality care while controlling costs.

The governor also said that he was gratified that the General Assembly heeded the calls for urgent action on other items in his critical needs budget that includes addressing budget shortfalls, including in the Department of Adult Corrections the State Bureau of Investigations and the Division of Motor Vehicles all of which he said have faced increased workloads without enough funding to fulfill their missions and keep people safe, and scholarships for children of veterans are no longer in jeopardy. The bill provides the following:

$80 million in nonrecurring funds for the Department of Adult Correction

$13.1 million recurring and $8.5 million nonrecurring for the Division of Motor Vehicles

$10 million recurring for scholarships benefiting children of wartime veterans

$2.5 million recurring for the State Bureau of Investigation

But, he said, he would be remiss not to highlight some of the real concerns he has with the bill, including the elimination of healthcare coverage for nearly 27,000 children and pregnant women who he said were lawfully present in the United States, which includes victims of human trafficking, Green Card holders, refugees, and other immigrants with legal status.

“Depriving these vulnerable women and children healthcare coverage is wrong,” Stein, a Democrat, said, adding that based on conversations he’s had with the General Assembly, they have the intention to fix it.

“The bill also adds red tape that will force some North Carolinians to wait three months longer than nearly every other state in the country to get the Medicaid benefits they are eligible to receive, and at a time when health care costs are burdening working families, the bill increases Medicaid expansion recipients’ copays for many types of doctor visits and for prescription drugs,” he said. “I’m encouraged that many members of the General Assembly have seen and expressed concerns about these issues as well, so there’s still time to address them and other bills in the short session.”

Stein also said that the General Assembly should appropriate recurring funding for Medicaid.

“Not one time money so that they can we can avoid this painful process every year, protect the program for those who rely on it, and keep our entire healthcare system strong,” he stated.

State Sen. Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston, who serves as one of the Senate Health co-chairs, co-chair of the Senate’s Medicaid Oversight Committee, and a Senate co-chair for HHS Appropriations, agreed with Stein that there are headwinds and challenges with Medicaid in the state for the foreseeable future, including a $1 billion rebase for the upcoming fiscal year.

State Sen. Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston, April 30, 2026. Source: Gov. Stein X page.

He said that while they have addressed the problem at hand with the additional $319 million, they are considering increasing appropriations in future years.

“The cost of Medicaid in North Carolina has increased by over 90% over the past five years,” Sawrey said. “The billion dollars, that’s money that we could send back to the taxpayers and income tax relief; that’s money for state employee raises; that’s investments in our colleges and our community colleges; that’s investments in our state buildings and infrastructure and roads across the state. This Medicaid rebase isn’t happening in a vacuum, and we have a dual responsibility, the General Assembly, one to the patients, and two, to the taxpayers, to deliver a healthier North Carolina.”

He added that the bill challenges the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to come up with and implement it because they are having debates about the budget that’s going to be forthcoming, and the choices they are going to have to make, and will need partners at the table that are going to make it happen.

“I’m proud of the work that we did to get this across the finish line, but I don’t have any illusion at all that this is the current solution that’s going to fix everything going forward,” Sawrey said. “We’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do it with DHS, with our partners in the General Assembly, and with our partners in the provider community.”

Stein said he was grateful to all the legislators in both parties who played a role in passing the bill and looks forward to working with them in the short session.

“Today’s bill signing reaffirms we can work together on a bipartisan basis and get stuff done for the people of North Carolina, so let’s keep going,” he added. “Let’s have a productive short session, and let’s pass a fiscally responsible budget that keeps the state of North Carolina strong.”

State Rep. Sarah Crawford, D-Wake, who also serves as the CEO at Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities, Josh Dobson, President and CEO of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, and Margaret Weller Stargell, President and CEO of Coastal Horizons, Wilmington, also spoke at the press conference.