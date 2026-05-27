Gov. Josh Stein is calling a proposed constitutional amendment to lower the state’s constitutional income tax cap from 7% to 3.5% “a con, a cynical shell game and a millionaire protection cap” that will only hurt the average North Carolinian and benefit the wealthy.

Senate Bill 1080, Lower Taxes for All NC, which was passed on May 21, will appear as a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November’s General Election.

Voters previously approved a 2018 amendment that lowered the cap from 10% to 7%.

The proposed constitutional amendment is part of the state budget framework agreement announced by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham; and House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the governor said the amendment is a con because while it says it will lower taxes, it doesn’t because that is already happening by law.

“It will not put any more money in anyone’s pockets,” Stein, a Democrat said. “But what it will do is make regular people pay the consequences of it next year and years into the future because it will insulate the very wealthy from ever having an increase in their income tax. We have to have a balanced budget every year when revenues are needed. You know who’s going to have to pay? It’s you. Regular people every time they go buy something through the sales tax.”

He said the current personal income tax of 3.99%, the lowest it has ever been, doesn’t need to be lowered, especially at a time when he says state employees, like teachers, state troopers, and correctional officers, haven’t seen a meaningful raise. Stein also referenced Secretary of State Elaine Marshall’s office which has received a significant increase in the number of business filings over the past few years, but hasn’t seen a real increase in the number of staff or pay, which she has said so herself at many Council of State meetings.

Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, agrees that while the high income tax model was a bust for the state, lawmakers have made significant progress over the years in making North Carolina a standout among other states, and SB 1080 only reinforces that for the future.

“North Carolina has already tried the high-income-tax model, and it failed,” he said. For years, higher rates discouraged growth and took unnecessary dollars out of hard-working families’ pockets. Thankfully, the income tax reforms that began more than a decade ago helped turn North Carolina into one of the most attractive states in the country for jobs, growth, and opportunity. Senate bill 1080 is about making sure future politicians can’t drag us back to the failed policies of the past. A 3.5% constitutional cap isn’t a con — it’s a safeguard to protect all taxpayers.”

Stein, on the other hand, said he saw firsthand how financial issues affected the legislature when he served in the state Senate in 2009 in the wake of the Great Recession.

“It was absolutely devastating, and one way we addressed it is we had a surtax on people who are earning a lot of money,” Stein said. “Because when you have a recession, a lot of people are struggling but not everybody struggles equally. And that’s what an income tax surcharge can allow you to do is to get more resources from those who have the ability to pay it.”

Lowering the income tax cap, he said, will tie the hands of future of general assemblies that may experience unimaginable crises because in the time of a recession you have two ways to raise revenue: sales tax or income tax.

Stein also said the corporate income tax should stay at 2% and not be zeroed out by 2030, as it is already the lowest in the nation. He said that during the time he was in the legislature, when the corporate income tax was around 6.8%, the highest in the Southeast, it did create a competitive disadvantage. But he added that the disadvantage no longer exists.

“You do not need to go to 0,” he said. “That’s another over $2 billion in revenue that will be foregone in the future if we go from 2 to 0. Who are the beneficiaries when you eliminate the corporate income tax? It is corporations, the vast majority of which do business in North Carolina, but are not headquartered in North Carolina.”