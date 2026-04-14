New IRS migration data shows that Americans continue moving out of high-tax states like California and New York and into lower-tax states, including North Carolina. The latest analysis from the National Taxpayers Union Foundation points to a steady pattern of population and income shifting toward more tax-competitive states, giving the Tar Heel State an average of one newcomer every 7 seven minutes and 36 seconds.

According to the study Migration in Minutes, which focused on high-income individuals earning more than $200,000 annually, North Carolina is the third most popular destination state in the country, behind Texas and Florida. South Carolina and Tennessee round out the top five. Analysts say the movement reflects a mix of factors, including housing costs and job opportunities, but tax differences continue to play a central role in relocation decisions.

“There’s a very strong correlation among all taxpayers between tax rates and migration trends, but it’s strongest among high-income earners,” said Andrew Wilford, director of state policy for the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. “Florida and Texas, with North Carolina in third place and South Carolina in fourth place, are the biggest states that attract the most high-income earners.”

Source: National Taxpayers Union Foundation

The leading outbound states are California, New York, and Illinois which have two of the three highest income tax rates in the country. New Jersey and Massachusetts round out the five states with the most population loss and have top income tax rates over 9.75%.

“States that have a tendency year after year to increase tax rates and are always looking for more sources of revenue, they’re the ones that actually have budget problems every year because they’re losing tax revenue to the states that are lowering their taxes,” said Wilford.

Among the points made by the study, Florida’s growth is not necessarily all retirees flying south. Of Florida’s 113,494 net new residents, just 16,481 were over the age of 65, while 51,893 were between the ages of 35 and 55.

High earners vote with their feet

Some of this may come as unwelcome news for North Carolinians who prefer lower crowding and lighter traffic. But overall, the state is expected to see an increase of nearly $600 billion in new tax revenue from the in-migration of high-income residents this year. For the most dramatic shift, Florida will see an additional $3.5 billion in revenue, and California will have $4 billion less, according to the study.

Also according to researchers, the dramatic geographical shift gained speed during the COVID pandemic and rising remote work opportunities. Workers with more portable jobs seek out quality of life factors, forcing states to compete for residents instead of solely industry growth. North Carolina’s relatively lower housing prices, expanding suburban metro areas around Charlotte, Raleigh, and Wilmington, plus strong job hubs in tech, finance, health care, are big draws to the state, especially among senior or high-income workers who are no longer tied to a job location.

Source: National Taxpayers Union Foundation

“The main thing that COVID did was it increased that mobility; if you no longer physically have to go into your office, you can keep working for the same employer and go live somewhere else,” said Wilford.

Since 2021, 26 states have reduced their income tax burden, including North Carolina. The state’s phased reduction of the individual income tax rate is set to be go down further from 3.99% in 2026 to 3.49% on Jan. 1, 2027, based on economic growth triggers, a tax reduction strategy that Republicans launched when they took control of the state legislature in 2012.

That trajectory is expected to be a focal point in the upcoming spring legislative session, where lawmakers in the House and Democratic Gov. Josh Stein are calling to slow or stop the tax cuts, citing state revenue forecast reports. The North Carolina Senate and other proponents argue that a tax reduction path has demonstrated that it strengthens North Carolina’s ability to attract economic activity while ensuring the state remains competitive with other low-tax states.

“The more you can bring down your rates, the better,” Wilford advises lawmakers. “People can kind of see the writing on the wall. That’s why we saw people moving out of Washington (state) even before the new capital gains tax rate — and before the new high-earner tax on millionaires — was passed into law. People see the conversation, and they know they’re next, so they decide to get out before it’s too late.”