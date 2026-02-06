On February 8, the 2026 Super Bowl LX will kick off and the roster is full of North Carolinians.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will face off at 6:30 p.m. EST at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

At least 16 players, on both the Seahawks and Patriots, have some tie to NC. The site RotoWire.com ranked North Carolina number four overall top state for producing 2026 Super Bowl players after California, Texas, and Florida.

After a victory last Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, Patriots quarterback and UNC Chapel Hill alumni Drake Maye will make his debut on the Super Bowl field.

A graduate of Myer’s Park High School in Charlotte, Maye married his childhood sweetheart, Ann Michael Maye in June 2025, shortly after their respective graduations from UNC. Maye played three seasons as the quarterback for UNC from 2021-2023.

With viral baking videos and punchy gameday outfits, Ann Michael’s fame has grown in the last few months. Social media sites dub her the, “Queen of the North,” a reference to popular TV show, “Game of Thrones.”

Students at UNC are celebrating Maye’s descent to the Super Bowl.

“It’s so cool to see Drake Maye going to the Super Bowl. I am also from Charlotte and remember hearing so much about him and his family growing up,” said UNC senior, Delaney Martin. “Watching him play at as a student at UNC was a highlight of my time at Carolina and it’s so full circle seeing him play in the NFL now.”

Another UNC senior, Ashley Wilhelm, said her favorite memories at Carolina were at football games.

“Gameday at Carolina is incredible,” said Wilhelm. “And Maye as the quarterback made it even better. It is crazy to see him going to the Super Bowl when he was just at UNC a few years ago. I’m cheering extra loud for the Patriots this year.”

Maye’s last game at UNC was on Nov. 11, 2023, with a victory against UNC rival, Duke. Shortly after, he declared for the 2024 NFL draft. This is his second season as the starting quarterback for the Patriots.

“I’m absolutely pumped that Drake is going to the Super Bowl. I am actually a Seahawks fan, but I really want to see Drake win. So, this year’s Super Bowl is really a win win for me,” UNC senior Josh Harvey said.

According to WRAL, other players with ties to North Carolina include:

New England Patriots:

Amari Gainer: (practice squad) College: UNC

Cory Durden: College: NC State

Drake Maye: Hometown: Huntersville, High School: Myers Park High School, College: UNC

Garrett Bradbury: Hometown: Charlotte, High School: Charlotte Christian, College: NC State

Harold Landry III: (injured) Hometown: Spring Lake, High School: Pine Forest High School

Jared Wilson: Hometown: Clemmons, Highschool: West Forsyth High School

John Jiles: (practice squad) Hometown: Wake Forest, High School: Wake Forest High School

John Saunders Jr.: (practice squad) Hometown: High Point, High School: High Point Christian Academy

Mack Hollins: College: UNC

Seattle Seahawks:

Chazz Surratt: (injured) Hometown: Lincolnton, Highschool: East Lincolnton High School, College: UNC

Dareke Young: Hometown: Raleigh, High School: Middle Creek High School, College: Lenior-Rhyne

Drake Thomas: Hometown: Wake Forest, High School: Heritage High School, College: NC State

Jake Bobo: College: Duke

Jarran Reed: Hometown: Goldsboro, High School: Goldsboro High School

Shemar Jean-Charles: (practice squad) College: Appalachian State

Nick Emmanwori: Hometown: Greensboro (Born in Greensboro and moved to South Carolina at age 7)