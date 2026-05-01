Thousands of educators and public school advocates filled downtown Raleigh on May 1, staging one of the largest teacher protests in recent years despite most state lawmakers being away from the General Assembly.

The demonstration, billed as a “Kids Over Corporations” march, organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), drew teachers, school staff, parents, and students from across the state to Halifax Mall as lawmakers continue to debate education funding and teacher pay as part of ongoing budget negotiations.

The protest had a widespread impact on school operations across North Carolina, with numerous districts canceling classes or shifting schedules due to anticipated staff absences.

Large systems, including Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, adjusted their calendars, while other districts cited hundreds of teacher absences tied to the rally. In several cases, districts opted for optional teacher workdays rather than attempt to operate with limited staffing.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, raised concerns about the impact on families and questioned the necessity of the protest.

“My concern is for the parents who have to make special arrangements for their children because the teachers refuse to work on a day that they are supposed to work,” Berger said. “I don’t think there’s any question, everybody is in agreement, to the extent that we have the capacity, we need to work on paying teachers more and funding education at a higher level. If you look at the last 15 years, that’s what you’ve seen year after year after year: we’ve done that. So, I don’t know that there’s any news flash that that is something that is a priority in this General Assembly, as it has been for the past decade and a half.”

Organizers encouraged coordinated travel to Raleigh, with local groups arranging buses and carpools to boost turnout. Educators from both rural and urban districts made the trip, some departing early in the morning to attend the midday rally.

At the core of the protest were competing proposals over teacher compensation, as lawmakers and the governor remain divided over the size of this year’s teacher raises.

The North Carolina House has proposed an average teacher pay increase of 8.7% over the biennium. The Senate plan includes a smaller average increase of 3.3% over two years, plus unspecified bonuses. Earlier proposals from the governor called for an average raise of about 6%. In his newly released 2026-27 budget proposal, Gov. Josh Stein is now calling for an even larger average increase of 11%.

Educators at the rally pushed for more aggressive increases beyond current proposals, with the NCAE advocating for 25% raises and expanded benefits.

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, emphasized ongoing efforts by lawmakers to raise teacher pay while criticizing the group behind the protest.

“The House has worked very hard this whole session to try to get raises for teachers, as we’ve always done,” Hall said on Tuesday after a floor session. “Overwhelmingly, most teachers from the state will be at work on Friday. And you know, the group that I understand is putting on the rally doesn’t spend the time it should on teacher pay raises. They’re more worried about other left-wing political interests.”

Robert Luebke, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, said the budget framework for teacher pay is largely already in place.

“The education budget is the largest part of the state budget, and teacher pay is the largest component of the education budget,” Luebke said. “Negotiators already have a fairly good idea of what the parameters are for raises. Most lawmakers are already sympathetic towards giving teachers a raise. The question becomes how much? NCAE is demanding raises of at least 25% for all school employees. That won’t happen.”

Luebke went on to say, “I don’t think events like these meaningfully impact budget negotiations. Most of the numbers are already determined. What such rallies can do is energize and expand NCAE’s base and get like-minded lawmakers to give voice to their cause. I’m sure NCAE would consider that a win.”

Organizers outlined a broader policy platform alongside the rally. Their priorities include increasing per-student spending to $20,000 by 2030, allocating funding for modern school facilities, expanding access to free meals for all students and adding more health professionals in schools.

Beyond education funding, organizers urged lawmakers to end corporate tax breaks and redirect that funding to public schools and health care, eliminate private school vouchers and revise the state’s tax system. Their platform also called for expanding voting protections, adopting new electoral maps, lifting the ban on collective bargaining for public employees and strengthening constitutional protections.

In a video posted on social media, Stein highlighted the connection between school disruptions and the broader debate over education funding.

“Today, schools across the state are closed as teachers advocate for public school investments, including a long-overdue pay raise,” Stein said. “I want every kid to be in the classroom learning every day, and the way that we make that happen is by investing in our public schools and paying teachers what they deserve.”

Stein argued that current funding levels are affecting student outcomes.

“This under-investment has real consequences for student achievement. For too long, the legislature has prioritized tax cuts for corporations and their out-of-state shareholders instead of making these investments.”

State Superintendent Mo Green furthered this argument by emphasizing both the importance of classroom instruction and educators’ concerns.

“Our top priority in North Carolina public schools is our students,” Green said. “Our educators know that the most important place they can be on any school day is with the students who depend on them. Those educators also deserve to be paid appropriately for their incredible work that is leading to historic academic achievements for our state. When they are not receiving adequate compensation, it is important that their voices be heard.”

Green also pointed to ongoing budget discussions as a possible path forward.

“I am hopeful that there is a path forward,” he said. “Governor Stein’s budget proposal, the State Board of Education’s and my legislative request, and the early signals from the North Carolina House budget leaders all point toward substantial investment in teacher pay and public education.”

Supporters of the rally said the demonstration was intended to pressure lawmakers to prioritize public education funding in the final state budget, while critics questioned both the disruption and the broader policy agenda.

With lawmakers largely absent from Raleigh due to the legislative calendar, the protesters had minimal interaction with legislators.