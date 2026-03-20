The North Carolina Supreme Court has approved class-action lawsuits challenging government fees assessed in Raleigh and Carteret counties. Both cases produced unanimous decisions Friday.

Raleigh

In Wardson Construction v. City of Raleigh, the decision in a case targeting city water and sewer impact fees charged to developers affects as many as 735 potential plaintiffs. The case carries a potential price tag of $16 million.

“Wardson Construction and other home builders allege that Raleigh unlawfully required them to pay these fees as a condition of development, and they seek return of those payments under state law,” wrote Justice Anita Earls for the 6-0 majority. Justice Tamara Barringer was recused from the case.

“The trial court certified a class consisting of builders who paid the fees, allowing the claims to be resolved in a single proceeding,” Earls explained. “Raleigh appeals that decision, arguing that some builders passed the costs of the fees on to home purchasers and therefore cannot pursue relief together as a class.”

“We affirm the certification order. North Carolina law directs that any fee unlawfully collected by a local government be returned to the person who made the payment,” Earls added. “Because the right to seek repayment turns on payment itself — not on who may ultimately have borne the cost — the possibility that some builders later incorporated the fees into home prices does not prevent class treatment.”

“The question of whether the fees were lawful is for another day; today’s decision addresses only whether the case may proceed on behalf of all affected home builders as certified in one action,” Earls wrote. “We hold that the trial court did not err in its analysis of the legal criteria for class certification and did not abuse its discretion when it concluded that a class action is the superior method of adjudicating the claim.”

During oral arguments in October, lawyer Robin Tatum represented Raleigh. She argued the case did not meet the criteria for a class action.

“We know at least one person is going to get paid twice, and probably a lot more,” Tatum said. “That is just not a class action.”

Tatum emphasized that refunds should go only to those who actually suffered financial harm.

“The City of Raleigh has no desire to keep money it is not entitled to,” she argued. “However, under the class action statutes and [N.C.G.S § 160-D] 106, that does not mean you give it to whoever shows up and has carried some money to the city. You want to get it to all the people who have been improperly injured.”

Tatum argued that the class-action dispute involved a public policy question, not one for the judiciary to decide.

“There should not be a decision that this basic language made this gigantic change to class-action law, without anybody really knowing that they did it,” she said. “I think any change to this should be a legislative one.”

The key point of contention focused on the statutory language in NC Gen. Stat. 160D-106, which requires local governments to reimburse “the person who made the payment” when the government illegally charges a fee.

Tatum argued that the law should prioritize the party who ultimately bore the financial burden, using an analogy: The situation is like a co-worker ordering and delivering Uber Eats for lunch. The colleague pays for the meal, but someone else reimburses them, making the colleague just a vehicle for the payment.

Chief Justice Paul Newby pushed back on the analogy, questioning the different impact depending on whether the payment is viewed from the perspective of the restaurants or of the colleague.

“Let’s say it was pointed out by you or one of your colleagues that the person was actually charged too much; they were charged an illegal amount for what had been given,” Newby said. “Could you go to the restaurant and get the refund? Only the person who paid too much could go get the refund, correct?”

Representing the developers, lawyer Jim DeMay argued that the statute’s plain language and legislative intent support a class action refund to the original payors.

“The legislature wants these fees to be refunded,” he said. “They don’t want the city to keep them, and a class action here furthers that intent.”

DeMay added that the statute provides a clear mechanism for refunding the fees.

“[The statute] ensures that the cities pay back illegal fees by providing a certain, identifiable refund recipient,” DeMay argued. “[The city’s] own expert says the fee is passed on each time the home is sold. So are you going to look at the second purchaser, third purchaser, fourth purchaser?”

“Here we have a known class of specific parties, the parties that are identified by the General Assembly in 160D-106 who paid the fees, have a common interest in having the fees refunded under the statute, and the trial court was manifestly correct in certifying the class in this case,” he concluded.

Justice Richard Dietz repeatedly focused on the statutory wording, asking Tatum why the ordinary meaning of “person who made the payment” should not govern. He reiterated the makeup of the court, saying there were several textualists, or those who focus on the plain meaning of words when legally interpreting cases.

“In [160-D] subsection 106, when it says that the refund of the fee goes to the person who made the payment, why wouldn’t we just take the ordinary meaning of that term, even if you passed the cost down the line to someone else?” Dietz said. “The person who actually is the one who shows up and says ‘here’s the money’ is the one who made the payment, and then these other people had it passed along to them.”

Carteret County

In Armistead v. Carteret County, a trial judge in 2024 certified three classes of plaintiffs challenging county fees related to solid waste disposal.

Residents who use private waste collection services challenge government fees assessed for county waste disposal sites and landfill availability. Beyond those two fees, a third class involves a claim that Carteret County profited illegally from running its solid waste operation.

“Carteret County does not provide trash and recycling services to county residents,” Justice Richard Dietz wrote for the unanimous Supreme Court. “Instead, it offers access to small waste collection sites spread across the county. These sites have dumpsters or other waste receptacles. The county also provides access to a landfill.”

“For years, Carteret County funded these disposal sites by charging fees to county property owners,” Dietz added. “Plaintiffs brought this class action lawsuit alleging that the county’s fees are unlawful because the fees cannot be charged to those who never used the disposal sites and cannot be charged to those who hired a private waste collection service to handle their trash and recycling. Plaintiffs also alleged that the revenue collected from these fees exceeded the cost of operating the sites in violation of state law.”

“The key issue in this case is whether it is possible to ascertain the identity of class members who hired private waste collection services. We hold that it is,” Dietz wrote. “There are only a handful of firms offering these services, and the customer lists of those firms offer a feasible, objective means of ascertaining class membership.”

“The county also contends that, as the facts and law develop in this case, additional ascertainability, predominance, or superiority issues could emerge,” the state Supreme Court opinion continued. “That does not bar class certification now. Should circumstances change as the case progresses, the county can move to modify or decertify the class.”

Carteret County had asked during oral arguments in September that the Supreme Court reverse the trial judge’s class certification decision.

“What is clear from the case law from this court and from the 4th Circuit is that the class should be identifiable,” argued Sonny Haynes, the county’s lawyer. In this dispute, Carteret argued that it would be too difficult to determine from the record who should be counted as members of the class.

Two potential classes involve residents who paid for private solid waste collection. They seek refunds of county fees for waste disposal sites and landfill availability.

“The issue with having so many open questions is that we’re talking about a period of time that goes back to 2017,” Haynes said. “We would have a right to probe as part of the county’s defense on whether there’s use for each of those years where a refund is claimed, but also whether those same services were being offered in each year that the property owner claims that they did not benefit from the use of a landfill.”

“We believe and it would certainly be our contention that these classes are clearly defined,” responded Matthew Quinn, the lawyer for four named plaintiffs. “You can determine who’s in the class [and] who’s not in the class with reference to objective criteria.”

“Every person with the county we talked to under oath admitted … specifically, you don’t owe a fee if you have private waste collection at your home,” Quinn said.

The third class involves a claim that Carteret County profited illegally from running its solid waste operation. Haynes and Quinn disagreed about whether one successful plaintiff would be able to guarantee a refund for every county resident who paid the disputed fee.

Quinn argued that only a certified class would ensure that every affected resident would secure a refund if plaintiffs win.

“Most of the class-action opinions from this court talk about certain benefits of a class action being judicial economy and also avoiding inconsistent results,” he said.

“In enacting N.C. Gen. Stat. § 153A-292(b), the Legislature reasonably concluded that counties should be able to charge fees to cover their costs in providing solid waste management services. However, the Legislature did not intend for counties to use their solid waste management services as a profit center. But that’s exactly what Carteret County has done for years and years,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote in a July brief.

“The County does not collect waste, and it does not have a landfill,” the court filing continued. “It just provides 12 sites where residents can drop off their waste. Consequently, residents who don’t live in municipalities (which do collect waste) have to pay private companies to collect their waste and transport it to a transfer station owned and operated by a non-county entity for further transport to a landfill in Craven County. Carteret County plays no role at all in this solid waste collection and transport. Likewise, Carteret County plays no role in connection with the municipality-collected waste.”

“And yet, Carteret County — in violation of N.C. Gen. Stat. § 153A-292(b) and in one respect its own Ordinance — charges two separate fees for solid waste services to its property owners who are not using the County’s solid waste services but rather are paying either a private contractor or a municipality for those services,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote. “Further, also in violation of N.C. Gen. Stat. § 153A-292(b), the County charges and collects more in these solid waste fees than it costs the County to operate the 12 solid waste disposal sites.”

“Until after this lawsuit was filed, these charges appeared on residents’ property tax bills with threats that failure to pay the bill could result in foreclosure,” the court filing continued. “No information was included about property owners not necessarily owing the fees or about how a property owner could challenge whether the fees were in fact owed. In the course of this litigation, no other county has been identified as having similar solid waste fee practices, nor do the County’s practices fit those described by the UNC School of Government as lawful practices employed by other counties.”

“Even since the lawsuit, the limited information Carteret County has provided its residents and the restrictive methods available for challenging the bill mean property owners are still paying for charges even when they don’t owe them. It should hardly be surprising that Carteret County has been making a profit off of these fees for years,” the plaintiffs alleged in their brief.

Issues in the case are “common to all potential class members,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers argued. “Further, resolution of those issues in a class action is the best way to ensure that the property owners are properly represented as a class and given an efficient means to recover the wrongfully assessed fees.”

The plaintiffs challenge two annual fees: a $15 landfill fee and a fee of $157-$165 to operate 12 “green box” sites where residents can dispose of waste, according to court filings.

Carteret County explained in an April brief why the county challenged the class certification.

“Several private waste collections services operate within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the County, several municipalities within the County offer waste collection services, and the County is aware of these services,” according to Carteret’s brief. “The Ordinance provides for an exemption from the Green Box Fee for taxpayers who have municipal or private solid waste collection services.”

“Plaintiffs contend that the County incorrectly charged the Green Box Fee to every owner of developed residential real property in unincorporated areas of the County and ‘many’ developed residential properties within incorporated areas of the County, and that the County did not provide taxpayers with notice or explanation of the Fees. However, as evidenced by Section 14-57 of the Ordinance, the exemption from the Fees requires the taxpayer to ‘produce an official statement from a permitted county solid waste collector, certifying that solid waste collection service was provided and paid for during the period billed,’ in which cases ‘the county tax administrator shall issue a release, or exemption from the annual disposal fee,’” the county’s court filing continued.

“Plaintiffs were never denied a release or exemption, rather they never asked for release or exemption by following a simple administrative remedy,” Carteret’s lawyer explained.