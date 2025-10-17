Top NC court scraps regulatory deference in case of fired WSSU professor

The North Carolina Supreme Court has used the case of a fired Winston-Salem State University professor to rule that state courts will not defer to state agencies’ interpretations of their own rules and regulations.

The decision Friday will not help Alvin Mitchell get his job back. The court affirmed a lower court’s decision that WSSU and the University of North Carolina System followed proper procedures spelled out in a university handbook when addressing Mitchell’s firing.

Mitchell, who is black, had used racially inflammatory language in a letter to a black colleague. That letter played a role in his dismissal.

The court split, 5-2, in refusing to address Mitchell’s argument that the message was protected First Amendment speech that could not be used as a basis to fire him.

“We allowed discretionary review in this case to clarify the appropriate standard of review when construing the meaning of state rules and regulations,” Justice Richard Dietz wrote for the majority. “As we held in Britt [a 1998 precedent case], a state agency’s interpretation of its own rules or regulations can inform a court’s judgment and aid in ascertaining the meaning of the law. But the agency’s interpretation is never binding.”

“We expressly disavow any interpretive rule requiring courts to defer to a state agency’s interpretation of state rules and regulations, overrule any previous Court of Appeals case law to the contrary, and instruct all lower courts to apply traditional de novo review to the interpretation of state rules and regulations,” Dietz wrote.

A “de novo” review means a state court will not defer to an agency’s conclusions about a case.

A “number” of state Appeals Court decisions “have mistakenly read” a 1994 case called Morell to create a form of deference, Dietz explained.

“[W]e take this opportunity to expressly hold that courts interpreting state administrative regulations must freely substitute their judgment for that of the agency and employ de novo review,” he wrote. “In cases involving a complex or highly technical regulatory program, courts should continue to give due consideration to the views of the agency, as those views may aid ‘in ascertaining the meaning’ of the regulation. But the views of the agency are never binding. We disavow any state law precedent suggesting otherwise and instruct all lower courts to apply traditional de novo review to the interpretation of state administrative regulations.”

Dietz and the court’s majority, all Republican justices, did not address Mitchell’s First Amendment argument. Dietz explained that the court was constrained by the issues raised in a dissent at the state Appeals Court.

The court’s two Democratic justices agreed with their Republican colleagues that the university had followed proper handbook procedures in Mitchell’s case.

Yet a dissent from Justice Anita Earls criticized the Republican majority for its comments about deference. The dissenting Democrats also would have ruled in Mitchell’s favor on the free-speech issue.

“The majority takes this opportunity to broadly proclaim that no Auer/Kisor deference exists in state administrative law and that only ‘due consideration to the views of the agency’ applies for ‘complex or highly technical regulatory program[s],’” Earls wrote. “But such sweeping language goes far beyond our precedent and the narrow issue presented by this appeal.”

Earls accused the majority of deciding to “sidestep” the issue of whether Mitchell’s letter should be treated as protected First Amendment speech.

“His speech is within the ‘academic freedom’ of paramount value not only to the University community, but to all of us in North Carolina and the nation,” Earls wrote. “Professor Mitchell could have chosen less inflammatory and racially charged language, but he did not. Under these circumstances, though, the free exchange of ideas in academic settings ‘may not be shut off in the name alone of conventions of decency.’”

Mitchell’s letter “was protected First Amendment speech and cannot be the basis for his termination from public employment,” Earls argued. She would have sent the case back to the university “to consider whether the remaining grounds offered for his termination are sufficient to support that decision.”

The court heard oral arguments in the case in February. Dietz and Justice Trey Allen signaled at the time their interest in clarifying deference in North Carolina courts.

Deference to government agencies’ interpretation of their own regulations is known as Auer deference, based on the 1997 US Supreme Court precedent in Auer v. Robbins.

The John Locke Foundation, which oversees Carolina Journal, filed a brief in the case supporting Mitchell’s deference arguments.