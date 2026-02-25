Trump State of the Union touts 1st year of 2nd term

President Donald Trump used his 2026 State of the Union address to declare what he called a new “golden age of America,” touting border security gains, economic growth, and foreign policy breakthroughs during his first year back in office.

“Less than five months from now, our country will celebrate an epic milestone in American history, the 250th anniversary of our glorious American independence,” Trump told a joint session of Congress on Feb. 24. “This is the golden age of America.”

The address, delivered in the House chamber at the United States Capitol, marked Trump’s first State of the Union since returning to office as the nation’s 47th president. Throughout the speech, he contrasted current conditions with what he described as a country in decline a year earlier.

Border security and crime

Immigration enforcement remained central to the president’s remarks. Trump said his administration had effectively halted illegal entries and reduced drug trafficking.

“Today our border is secure,” he said. “In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States.”

He added that “deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56% in one year” and that the nation experienced what he called “the single largest decline in recorded history” in the murder rate.

Trump urged Congress to pass additional immigration legislation, including a proposal he dubbed the “Dalilah law,” which would bar states from granting commercial driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. He also called for ending sanctuary city policies and implementing voter ID requirements nationwide.

The law is named in honor of 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman, who was severely injured in a June 2024 car accident involving an 18-wheeler truck driven by an undocumented immigrant. She attended the speech with her father, Marcus Coleman.

“The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Trump said, inviting members to stand in agreement. He told Democrats who remained seated, “You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing up.”

Economic claims

On the economy, Trump credited his administration with lowering inflation and boosting job growth.

“In the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7%,” he said, referring to core inflation. He also said gasoline prices had fallen “below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places $1.99 a gallon.”

Trump highlighted stock market performance and private investment commitments. He said that “more Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country.”

The president also pointed to recently enacted tax legislation, which he described as eliminating federal taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits for seniors.

“With the great Big Beautiful Bill, we gave you no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors,” Trump said. “All Democrats, every single one of them, voted against these really important and very necessary massive tax cuts.”

Trade, health care and fraud

Trump defended his tariff strategy, referencing what he called “an unfortunate ruling” from the Supreme Court of the United States. He said alternative legal authorities would allow existing trade measures to remain in place without additional congressional action.

He also urged Congress to codify his prescription drug pricing initiative. “Americans who have for decades paid by far the highest prices of any nation anywhere in the world for prescription drugs will now pay the lowest price anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

The president announced what he called a “war on fraud,” led by Vice President JD Vance, arguing that rooting out waste and corruption could dramatically reduce federal spending.

Foreign policy and military actions

In foreign affairs, Trump said his administration had brokered multiple cease-fires and de-escalated international conflicts.

“My first 10 months, I ended eight wars,” he said, adding that the United States is “working very hard to end the ninth war, the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump also referenced a military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program and reiterated that he would not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Throughout the speech, Trump recognized guests in the gallery, including veterans, crime victims’ families and first responders. He awarded honors to members of the military and presented civilian recognitions during the address.

He closed by returning to the theme of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

North Carolina represented

North Carolina had a visible presence at the address. Chief Steve Freeman of Bat Cave Fire and Rescue attended as a guest of US Sen. Ted Budd, who cited Freeman’s leadership during Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

As the storm approached, Freeman and his department prepared for severe flooding in the mountainous region, urging residents to evacuate vulnerable areas. Freeman’s attendance highlighted the role of rural first responders in disaster preparedness and recovery, particularly in areas where terrain and limited infrastructure can complicate rescue operations.

On surviving a landslide, Freeman said in a discussion with Budd, “It was all God… there was a lot of things going on in western North Carolina with Helene.”

“Now we’re 16, 17, months into this, and I can take you places where there’s still… it looks like it did the day of the storm,” Freeman said. “I think the bureaucracy is slowing it all down. You can go 20, 30, miles away and everything’s back to normal, but it’s not down in there, because we’re still one-lane roads.”

In what was likely the night’s biggest North Carolina connection, Trump spoke about the Ukrainian immigrant, Irnya Zarutska, who was killed on a Charlotte light rail train, asking, “And by the way, what’s going on with Charlotte?”

Trump spoke directly to the victim’s mother, who was in attendance, saying, “Mrs. Zarutska, tonight, I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter Iryna.”

When many Democrats in attendance didn’t stand when Trump honored her mother, Trump asked them, “How do you not stand?”

US Rep. Mark Harris, R-NC8, sent a statement to CJ in response, saying, “If Democrats couldn’t stand for Iryna Zarutska’s grieving mother last night, they won’t stand for any victim. She wept feet away, and they stayed seated. Their silence says it all: Democrats care more about criminals than victims.”

On a night defined by sweeping policy claims and political contrasts, the president framed the coming months as a defining chapter in the nation’s history.

“Our nation is back: bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

Editor’s note: Article updated to include statement from US Rep. Mark Harris, R-NC8.