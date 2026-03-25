On March 24, Gov. Josh Stein announced that TSEA Energy, a Brazilian energy company, has selected Eden, in Rockingham County, to be the home of its first US-based manufacturing facility. The company promises to create 160 jobs and invest $25 million in the community.

“I am delighted to welcome TSEA Energy to North Carolina and Rockingham County,” said Stein in a press release. “Our highly skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and convenient East Coast location will help them modernize the electrical grid as utilities meet the growing energy demand in our state and our nation.”

Since 1968, the company has been providing engineered solutions across power generation, transmission, and distribution systems, according to the press release, specializing in large power transformers, voltage regulators, and mobile substations. Operating in over 50 countries, TSEA Energy is known for its engineering expertise.

At a 160, 000 square-foot facility, TSEA Energy plans to manufacture voltage regulators that support grid stability, power quality, and system reliability. The facility will also include an R&D (research and development) center and a service center and is expected to double the company’s manufacturing capacity.

“The agreement with the State of North Carolina represents an important step in our international expansion and reinforces our long-term commitment to the U.S. market,” Beto Reynaldo, CEO of TSEA, said in a press release. “We also value the strength of the country’s skilled manufacturing workforce and the opportunity to support the modernization of the U.S. power grid. This facility will be dedicated to serving the U.S. market and will allow us to work more closely with utilities as they upgrade and modernize their distribution networks.”

A $300,000 performance-based grant will be awarded to the company to assist in relocating to North Carolina from the One North Carolina Fund. In order to receive OneNC grant payment, TSEA Energy must create 106 jobs and invest $17 million.

“This announcement underscores North Carolina’s strong economic fundamentals, but it also highlights the state’s continued reliance on corporate handouts,” Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “The OneNC Fund, like the JDIG, provides financial incentives to politically favored corporations. Instead of providing benefits to select companies, the state would be better served by focusing on policies that apply to all businesses.”

The OneNC Fund offers financial support to local governments to encourage economic investment and job creation. Companies do not receive any funds upfront; instead, they must meet specific job-creation and capital-investment goals before qualifying for payment. Grants require matching contributions from local governments, and funding is awarded only if this requirement is fulfilled.

“This announcement is outstanding news for Eden and our state,” NC Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a press release. “We know TSEA could have located its manufacturing operations anywhere in the nation, but it chose Rockingham County, and we’re proud to be a partner in its global expansion.”