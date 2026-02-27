The University of North Carolina System’s academic freedom policy got a significant overhaul after a Board of Governors’ vote on Feb. 26.

The UNC System Board of Governors unanimously approved a new definition for “academic freedom,” which was proposed on Dec. 5, 2025. The vote followed months of discussion and comes as the UNC System advances its syllabus transparency policy and a new classroom surveillance measure.

In January, UNC System President Peter Hans implemented a policy that deemed all syllabi to be public records, rather than intellectual property, and required them to be posted in a searchable database.

The UNC System manual affirms that academic freedom is essential but did not previously provide a definition for the term. The revisions to the UNC Policy Manual, “The Code,” in Section 601a include a definition of academic freedom as:

“The foundational principle that protects the rights of all faculty to engage in teaching, research/creative activities, service, and scholarly inquiry without undue influence.” But the policy also states that “academic freedom is not absolute. Faculty have the responsibility to exercise academic freedom within the parameters established by academic disciplines, professions, and in compliance with institutional policies, regulations, and rules.”

The policy distinguishes between a faculty member’s professional role and their individual freedom-of-speech rights as private citizens.

A notable amendment clarifies that academic freedom does not include “teaching content that lacks pedagogical connection to the course, discipline, or subject matter,” nor does it allow teachers to use “university resources for political or ideological activity in violation of university policy.”

The parameters section of the revision outlines what is and is not permitted under academic freedom provisions.

The Parameters of Academic Freedom Include:

a. Teaching and researching controversial or unpopular ideas related to the discipline or subject matter.

b. Expressing scholarly opinions and presenting diverse perspectives related to the discipline or subject matter.

c. Assessing student performance based on academic criteria.

d. Engaging in shared governance related to such fundamental areas as curriculum, subject matter and methods of instruction, research, faculty status, and those aspects of student life which relate to the educational process.

The Parameters of Academic Freedom Do Not Include:

a. Teaching content clearly unrelated to the course description or unrelated to the discipline or subject matter.

b. using university resources for political or ideological advocacy in violation of university policy.

c. refusing to comply with institutional policies or accreditation standards to which the university is subject.

The policy also provides administrators with a clear mandate to “intervene when faculty conduct violates professional norms, creates a hostile learning environment… or undermines the institutions’ educational objectives.”

Students retain the right to “exercise freedom of expression in the classroom,” including the ability to “take reasoned exception to concepts and theories presented in their classes” and “disagree with opinions they hear from their faculty,” the policy says. This is coupled with a clear protection that “faculty are prohibited from evaluating students based on their views or beliefs or in an otherwise arbitrary and capricious manner.”

In an interview last December with Jenna A. Robinson, the president of The James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, UNC Faculty Assembly Chair and UNCG professor Wade Maki provided background for the proposed revision of The Code.

“You know, we don’t really have a consensus document to point to when issues come up around academic freedom,” Maki said. “It might be helpful to have one in the belief that all stakeholders are best served when we know what academic freedom is and isn’t before a controversial case appears.”

Maki said the UNC System has been working for the better part of four years on the issue of academic freedom.

“Because our project operates within the UNC System Code, we felt we could separate academic freedom and teaching and research from free speech and shared governance, both of which are covered separately in the UNC System Code,” Maki said.

signs of success

Maki said that he hopes to see five signs of success from the adoption and integration of the definition:

Clarity for faculty, so long as they stay within the law, policy, professional standards, and their areas of expertise, they are free to innovate to the benefit of students.

Increase confidence by students that their academic freedom is also upheld and their grades are determined by the quality of their work rather than perceived biases against their viewpoints.

Less friction between faculty and administration on what is and is not permitted so that administration can do their job and ensure that law, policy, and standards are upheld.

Be able to include training on academic freedom within the UNC System for all faculty, administrators, and board members during the onboarding process.

The public and legislators have a better sense of what it is, why it’s beneficial, and feel confident that we are operating responsibly.

UNC System President Peter Hans framed the changes as a vital step to strengthen the university system’s mission of free inquiry.

“We must remain committed to the university, not as an ungoverned, free-for-all, but as an educational institution with special obligations to elevate reason over reaction and thinking over feeling,” Hans said.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the rise of a more censorious culture marked by a growing tendency to silence people for expressing ideas that go against a prevailing ideology,” Hans added. “This is not a partisan tendency, it’s a human one… I’ve received calls to restrict or punish disfavored speech from both left and right.”

opposition from university professors

The move garnered opposition from the North Carolina Conference of the American Association of University Professors.

“This change will hinder students’ ability to fully engage in a variety of scholarly topics and limit open inquiry and academic debate in higher education,” the group said in a statement. “This political interference is part of a broader effort to restrict what faculty can say and do in their classrooms and in public.”

The new definition also faces pushback from the UNC Chapel Hill chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

“Much of the language in the resolution and proposed additional language is also vague, and therefore, risks creating an academic environment that is inconsistent with principles of academic freedom and free speech articulated by the United States Supreme Court and Fourth Circuit,” a letter to the UNC System from AAUP’s lawyers said.

UNC Chapel Hill Journalism Professor Tori Ekstrand said that the new definition was not developed through a shared governance process and that its parameters are too ambiguous.

“The parameters section is pretty vague and broad,” Ekstrand said, “if you are going to drop regulations about speech, they have to be narrowly tailored.”

Ekstrand teaches a class on media law and the First Amendment at UNC Chapel Hill and is a member of the AAUP.