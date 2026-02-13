The US Department of Energy made an announcement on Wednesday that they will invest $175 million on upgrading coal-fired plants nationwide. This includes a major facility in North Carolina, as part of an overall effort to strengthen the power grid and keep electricity affordable.

The funding will go toward six projects aimed at modernizing coal plants, improving efficiency, and extending the operating life of the plants. One of these projects is at Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.

The US Department of Energy announced that the investment is part of a larger $525 million initiative focusing on reinforcing coal fleet nationwide through effective upgrades. DOE officials say that modernizing existing coal plants is one of the most effective ways to maintain reliable power, especially for more rural communities.

The Belews Creek Steam Station project is focused on upgrading two coal-fired units at the plant. These improvements are expected to increase the coal plant’s availability and generation capacity, and help support reliable energy throughout the region. Federal officials say electricity demand is continuing to increase nationwide and making efficient energy sources is critical. Through upgrading plants and infrastructure, officials believe these projects can prevent disruption and support long term power stability.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said the funding is meant for dependable power and protecting jobs in the coal field.

“For years, previous administrations targeted America’s coal industry and the workers who power our country, forcing the premature closure of reliable plants, and driving up electricity costs,” Wright stated. “These investments will keep America’s coal plants operating, keep costs low for Americans, and ensure we have the reliable power needed to keep the lights on.”

Duke Energy spokesperson Riley Cook expressed that this operation is about maintaining operational reliability which proves values with these energy systems.

“We appreciate the White House granting these funds,” Cook stated.

Supporters of the investment say that improving existing coal plants can preserve energy jobs while keeping energy costs stable for families and small businesses. Energy officials also state the upgrades will improve efficiency rates and help reduce energy maintenance over time. In North Carolina, the Belews Creek Steam Station has been a major part of the region’s energy foundation. These improvements are intended to strengthen reliability and ensure that coal plants can continue to meet demand as the population grows.

Additional projects incorporated into the funding will include upgrades at coal facilities in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. These upgrades will focus on improving plant performance, extending equipment life, and increasing power capacity.

This announcement comes as President Donald Trump hosted a “Champion of Coal” event at the White House, where officials, industry professionals and coal miners gathered to support the industry. During the event, Trump signed an executive order for federal agencies to prioritize coal power purchases and maintain the role of coal in energy usage.

US Sen. Ted Budd attended the event and expressed his view on the importance of coal plants across the country.

“Attended the Champion of Coal event, where @POTUS announced new resources & efforts to extend the life of coal plants in NC & across the country. It reminded me of Amy Kate’s granddad, a hardworking coal miner in WV, & the importance of delivering affordable, reliable energy to our communities.” Budd stated on X.

With the coal plant projects moving forward, funding is another step in the government’s effort to maintain reliable energy and strength infrastructure nationwide.