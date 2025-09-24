Vice President J.D. Vance traveled to Concord Wednesday, delivering remarks focused on law and order while honoring police. The visit came two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and one day after the NC General Assembly passed “Iryna’s Law,” a bill introduced in response to the Charlotte light rail murder of Iryna Zarutska. It seeks stricter penalties for violent offenders and tighter pretrial detention procedures.

The event, staged inside an airplane hangar at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, drew an overwhelming crowd. Supporters began lining up hours before Vance’s arrival, quickly filling the venue to capacity. Organizers closed entry earlier than scheduled, leaving a line of cars with attendees turned away.

Security was tight. The Secret Service and local law enforcement coordinated K-9 checks, snipers, a strong police presence, and helicopters overhead. Vance framed his remarks around public safety and the need to support law enforcement.

“Supporting our local law enforcement is actually pretty easy. It’s just a question of political willpower,” he said, calling for better equipment and protection for officers. “It means pursuing enhanced sentences for violent criminals. Like the violent criminal who murdered that poor innocent girl in Charlotte, North Carolina, a couple of months ago.”

In North Carolina, @VP talks about the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte: "She came from a war torn country. She sought shelter in the United States of America, and because of soft-on-crime polices, she was murdered HERE… isn't that a disgrace?" pic.twitter.com/Ue7G1J41DA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2025

He pointed to several recent crimes, including Zarutska’s murder.

“She had her entire life ahead of her. She came from a war-torn country. She sought shelter in the United States of America, and because of soft-on-crime policies she was murdered here,” Vance said.

He blamed political leadership for failing Zarutska.

“Isn’t that an insult to the incredible law enforcement officers who arrested this person 14 times?” he asked the Concord crowd, referencing murder suspect DeCarlos Brown Jr.

The vice president also addressed political violence, paying tribute to Charlie Kirk as “a great husband and father” who “believed in the civic virtue of open debate.”

Vance condemned political violence and pointed to Wednesday’s shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas.

“This morning in Dallas, Texas, an ICE facility was open fired upon by a violent left-wing extremist. … We know this person was politically motivated,” Vance said, insisting that any rhetoric encouraging violence must be rejected.

“If your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America,” Vance said. He argued that political violence is “overwhelmingly coming from one side” and urged Democratic leaders to “look in the mirror.”

Vance closed his remarks by voicing support for the One Big Beautiful Bill, promising that the administration would work “to dismantle the networks, to destroy the funding, and to make it harder to kill one another just because they disagree with what somebody says.”

Watch Vice President Vance’s comments here: