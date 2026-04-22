Victims’ advocates, prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and families impacted by violent crime gathered Tuesday at the North Carolina State Archives building in Raleigh to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and honor those affected by crime across North Carolina.

Hosted by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina alongside statewide victim advocacy organizations, the ceremony centered on this year’s theme: “Listen, Act, Advocate.”

Among those attending were Eastern District US Attorney W. Ellis Boyle, Middle District US Attorney Dan Bishop, Western District US Attorney Russ Ferguson, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, WRAL producer Miriam Melvin, prosecutor Charity Wilson, and victim witness coordinator Michelle Scott.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers emphasized the importance of supporting victims and families long after crimes leave headlines.

One of the most emotional moments came from Robert “Bob” McBride, a member of the Heroin Education Action Team, or HEAT, who shared the story of losing his son Josh to a heroin overdose in 2016.

McBride told attendees that while he stood before them Tuesday as an advocate, first and foremost he was speaking as a father.

“Thirty-eight years ago, my life changed with the birth of my son, Josh,” McBride said. “Ten years ago, my life changed again when I lost him.”

McBride described Josh as “a normal kid” who loved off-road adventures, fishing, spending time on the water, and being with friends and family. He recalled restoring an old Jeep Wrangler together and hearing stories about Josh’s adventures after he got his driver’s license.

“Josh wasn’t a star athlete. He wasn’t a talented artist,” McBride said. “He was my son.”

During his remarks, McBride read a letter Josh had written to him while in treatment shortly before his death. In the letter, Josh apologized for the pain addiction had caused his family and promised “it will be nothing but good memories from here on out.”

McBride said the letter reflected an important reality many people misunderstand about addiction.

“Josh didn’t want to be an addict,” he said. “No one grows up with the goal of becoming an addict. Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate. It reaches every kind of family and every kind of community.”

McBride recounted picking Josh up from rehab in Wilmington on May 17, 2016. The two spent the afternoon together walking around the mall, getting food, and talking about future recovery plans. Later that evening, Josh hugged his father before going to bed.

“He thanked me for everything I had done for him,” McBride said. “He told me he loved me. I told him I was proud of him and that I loved him. Those were the last words I ever shared with Josh.”

The next morning, McBride found Josh dead in his bedroom from an accidental heroin overdose. Josh was 28 years old.

McBride later discovered text messages on Josh’s phone connected to the dealer who sold him the heroin. The investigation eventually led to criminal charges and a guilty plea for involuntary manslaughter and felony drug offenses.

Assistant US Attorney Charity Wilson, who prosecuted the case while serving in New Hanover County, said Josh’s death later helped inspire North Carolina’s “death by distribution” law.

McBride said the justice system’s response helped restore dignity to his family during one of the darkest periods of their lives.

“When the justice system listens and then acts and then advocates, it restores some measure of dignity to families who feel powerless,” McBride said.

He also urged attendees not to forget victims after tragedies fade from public attention.

“When families lose someone, the world becomes very quiet,” McBride said. “People often don’t know what to say. Sometimes they avoid the subject because they’re afraid of saying the wrong thing. But what victims and families need most is simple. They need someone to listen.”

Since Josh’s death, McBride has worked with HEAT, traveling across North Carolina sharing his son’s story and educating communities about opioid addiction and overdose prevention.

“That is my way to advocate,” McBride said. “Advocate for awareness, advocate for compassion, advocate for families who are walking the same road. Because every overdose statistic represents someone’s child.”

Boyle announced during the ceremony that HEAT is being rebranded as HOPE: Healing Opioid Prevention Education Support Group, to reflect the evolving opioid crisis involving fentanyl and synthetic opioids.

“While the name may change, the mission remains the same,” Boyle said. “Reducing harm to North Carolina families caused by opioid abuse.”

The ceremony also included a flower memorial honoring victims of violent crime and a moment of silence for victims, survivors, and their families.

Before leaving the podium, McBride asked attendees to remember one thing about his son.

“My son’s name is Josh McBride,” he said. “He was a good kid, and he’ll always be loved.”