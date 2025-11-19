On Nov. 18, Gov. Josh Stein announced that Triangle start-up, Vulcan Elements, which manufactures rare-earth magnets, has promised to invest $918.1 million in Benson, located in Johnston County.

“The Vulcan Elements announcement is yet another example of policymakers utilizing the JDIG to benefit politically favored companies rather than creating a level playing field for all businesses,” Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “Instead of gambling on a startup that has already secured massive federal funding, state leaders should focus on broad tax reforms that benefit every North Carolina business.”

This would be an expansion of the company’s magnet production capacity, establishing the world’s largest magnet factory outside China. The company has promised to create 1,000 new jobs in Johnston County. The company also recently announced a $1.4 billion partnership with the federal government.

“The confidence that Vulcan Elements has to expand to Johnston County is proof that we have the right assets to help innovative start-ups scale their businesses,” said Stein in a press release. “With semiconductor chips, batteries, and now magnets, North Carolina is building an innovation and manufacturing hub that will drive the economy of the future.”

The expansion will be partially funded by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee on Nov. 18. The project is estimated to contribute $2.6 billion to the state economy over a 12-year term. A formula that takes into account the new tax revenue generated by the latest jobs and capital investment, a potential reimbursement to the company of $17,584,500 over 12 years is authorized by the JDIG agreement. State payments are only made upon annual verification by the Departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its job creation and investment targets.

“This major expansion by Vulcan Elements is why North Carolina continues to be recognized as the best state to do business in America,” NC Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley said in a press release. “North Carolina brings a worldclass workforce, a business-friendly environment, and an incredible research network to support our shared goals of national security, innovation, and great jobs.”

New positions for Vulcan Elements will include administrative, engineering, and production staff. These new positions have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $81.9 million.

“Despite the ribbon cuttings, JDIGs have a poor record,” said Harris. “Out of nearly 450 deals made from 2003 to 2024, more than 200 were terminated or withdrawn before meeting their job creation targets. And this trend has intensified in recent years, with 52 failed agreements occurring from 2022 to 2024 alone.”