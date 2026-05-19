Wake Forest Commissioner Haseeb Fatmi has been tapped to fill the vacant North Carolina Senate District 18 seat. He replaces former Sen. Terence Everitt, D-Wake, in one of the state’s most competitive legislative districts.

Local Democratic Party leaders in Wake and Granville counties nominated Fatmi to complete Everitt’s term. The district includes all of Granville County and part of northern Wake County, including Wake Forest.

Everitt resigned effective May 1 and withdrew from the 2026 race, citing his work with the North Carolina Voter Protection Alliance. His resignation created both a vacancy in the Senate and an opening on the November 2026 ballot in a district Democrats narrowly held in 2024.

Fatmi, an attorney, was elected to the Wake Forest Board of Commissioners in November 2025. Moving to the Senate will require him to vacate his seat on the town board. Wake Forest officials are expected to determine how to fill that vacancy.

Senate Democratic Leader Sydney Batch, D-Wake, said Fatmi’s appointment comes at a critical moment for the district and the state.

“This is a serious moment for people across North Carolina who are under a lot of pressure right now, and who are looking to Raleigh to take their concerns seriously,” Batch said. “District 18 is one of the seats that will determine whether we can do the important work ahead, and there is no shortage of that work waiting to be done for the families who call it home.”

The appointment also reshapes a closely watched Senate race heading into November. Everitt won the seat in 2024 by just 128 votes, making District 18 one of the most competitive legislative seats in North Carolina. Fatmi is expected to replace Everitt on the November ballot.

Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, said District 18 remains one of North Carolina’s most competitive Senate districts.

“North Carolina Senate 18 is one of the state’s most competitive districts, but it is slowly moving toward Democrats as the northern suburbs of Raleigh shift blue,” Jackson said. “It is rated a D+0, meaning that it favors Democrats by less than half a percentage point. The district was rated R+1 in 2024.”

Republican Chris Stock is the GOP nominee for the Senate District 18 seat. He won the March primary with 60.56% of the vote, defeating Cheryl Caulfield by more than 2,600 votes.

Jackson added that the appointment gives Republicans an opening, even as the broader political environment may still benefit Democrats.

“The Democrats have replaced a known election winner with a relative unknown, giving Republicans an unexpected opportunity to pick up seats,” Jackson said. “However, the midterm political environment suggests the Democrats are still favored to hold the seat.”

The vacancy comes as both parties look ahead to the 2026 legislative races. Republicans currently control both chambers of the General Assembly. Democrats are defending several competitive districts in the Triangle and other fast-growing parts of the state.

Fatmi’s elevation gives Democrats a sitting incumbent in District 18, but also places a first-term municipal official into one of the state’s highest-profile Senate contests.