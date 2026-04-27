State officials and private-sector leaders are advancing a long-term economic recovery strategy for Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, as policymakers weigh how to balance taxpayer-funded aid with market-driven solutions that can sustain growth beyond the immediate crisis.

During an April meeting of the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC) Long-Term Economic Recovery Subcommittee, members outlined a proposed $791 million recovery package while beginning work on a broader strategy expected to shape the region’s economy for years.

The plan relies in part on state reserves and reallocated disaster funds, but also heavily on matching dollars required to unlock federal assistance. Roughly half of the request is tied to those matches, underscoring the state’s dependence on federal programs even as leaders emphasize the need for private-sector engagement.

Officials described Hurricane Helene as a $60 billion storm, leaving a gap far larger than what public funding alone can address, pointing to the necessity of combining public, private, and nonprofit resources.

Now, 19 months after Helene’s impact, it has prompted a growing focus on capital access and business sustainability. Rather than relying solely on direct grants, the state is considering forgivable loans for small businesses — an approach intended to provide short-term liquidity while encouraging long-term viability.

Local leaders say many businesses are still operating below pre-storm levels, in some cases by 15% to 20%, and are seeking flexibility rather than permanent subsidies. The loan-based model reflects a broader shift toward tools that aim to stabilize markets without creating long-term dependency.

Cash flow challenges extend to local governments as well. Counties and municipalities continue to shoulder upfront costs for debris removal and emergency response while waiting for reimbursement. To address that, the proposal includes a revolving loan fund designed to bridge funding gaps.

At the same time, federal funding delays remain a concern, though recent developments have offered cautious optimism.

Sharon Decker, senior advisor to GROW NC and a former NC commerce secretary under Gov. Pat McCrory, said officials are beginning to see movement from Washington following DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s recent visit to Chimney Rock.

“With (the) secretary of Homeland Security (visit)… we saw a project approved that we’ve been waiting on almost two years, two days after he took office,” Decker said. “We are encouraged. I don’t want to get too excited, but while he’s on his honeymoon, we’re hoping he will continue to move quickly.”

Decker said feedback from officials who attended the federal roundtable suggested a renewed emphasis on speeding up disaster response.

“I think everybody in the room… were very encouraged that he is going to move with haste and speed,” she said. “He made real clear delineation… he was very focused on where policy changes at Homeland Security and FEMA could immediately be taken, or rules changes could be identified and taken that didn’t have to wait on policy changes.”

She described that distinction as critical to accelerating aid.

“He was immediately asking the administrator… ‘Is that a rules issue that we could change? Or is that a policy issue?’” Decker said. “That to me was a very good indicator that he’s looking for the low-hanging fruit that would allow things to shoot out the pipe faster.”

Still, she cautioned that federal limitations remain.

“We are very encouraged that he wants quick action,” Decker said. “However, the entirety of the department is not yet funded, so he’s only going to have controls to a certain point, but I think he’s going to move with haste.”

Tourism, one of Western North Carolina’s primary economic drivers, is another focus of the recovery effort. State leaders are seeking to boost promotion and infrastructure tied to destinations such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, aiming to accelerate the return of visitor spending.

Workforce development is also central to the long-term strategy. The “Good Jobs” initiative is designed to better align education systems with employer demand, creating a pipeline from K-12 schools through community colleges and into the workforce.

Supporters say that alignment is critical to rebuilding a competitive regional economy, particularly as businesses look for skilled labor to support expansion.

At the household level, the storm has exposed financial fragility. Officials reported rising demand for rental and utility assistance, even among families that historically have not relied on public aid — a trend that raises broader questions about affordability and economic resilience.

Infrastructure remains the largest single cost driver in the recovery plan, with more than $200 million proposed for roads, bridges, and resiliency projects. Some participants acknowledged concerns about cost efficiency and the need to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent effectively.

Beyond immediate funding decisions, the subcommittee is now turning toward long-term planning. Members have been tasked with identifying regional assets, gaps in resources, and measurable goals over both three- to five-year and 10-year timelines.

That process is expected to produce a comprehensive framework guiding both public policy and private investment, with an emphasis on avoiding duplication of existing plans and reducing regulatory barriers that may hinder growth, particularly in rural areas.

State leaders framed the effort as an opportunity not just to recover, but to rethink economic development in western North Carolina. The subcommittee is expected to reconvene in May.