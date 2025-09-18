Republican Michael Whatley has closed much of the gap with Democrat Roy Cooper in a new Carolina Journal poll of the US Senate race in North Carolina.

The survey finds Cooper leading Whatley 46% to 42%, a margin narrowly outside the poll’s margin of sampling error. Four percent of respondents say they would back another candidate, and 8% remain undecided. The results mark a tightening from Carolina Journal’s August poll, which showed Cooper ahead 47% to 39%.

Voters’ view of the nation’s direction shifted since last month. Forty-two percent say the country is headed in the right direction — down 5 points — while 54% say it is on the wrong track — up 4 points. By contrast, the generic congressional ballot in NC is little changed: 46% favor Republicans and 44% favor Democrats.

Presidential and statewide job approvals are steady. President Donald Trump’s approval stands at 49%, which is net even from last month, with 49% disapproving. NC Gov. Josh Stein’s approval is 51% approve and 31% disapprove.

When asked who is responsible for the current state of the economy, a slim majority of 52% point to Trump. Eighty percent of Democrats and a plurality of independents, at 49%, assign blame to Trump. Only 29% of Republicans do. Forty-eight percent of Republicans instead say former President Joe Biden is responsible.

The poll was in the field Sept. 14 and 15, meaning that questions on political violence — in response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk — were particularly relevant.

Overwhelming majorities of respondents rejected violence against public figures — 93% say it is never acceptable, while 4% say it is acceptable in some form. Partisan splits appear on the small share who find violence acceptable: 8% of Democrats, 1% of Republicans, and 2% of Independents.

On harassment of public figures in their personal lives, 75% say it is never acceptable and 20% say it is acceptable to some degree. Democrats and Independents are more likely than Republicans to say harassment is acceptable at least sometimes.

When asked who bears the most responsibility for increased political violence, voters point most to politicians and elected officials at 35% and the media at 27%.

The CJ poll also queried voter attitudes on Medicaid, energy issues, and crime.

Support for work or education requirements to receive Medicaid benefits is broad. Seventy-two percent of respondents favor such requirements, including substantial majorities in each party — 49% say they strongly support them. A third of voters say they would support adding work requirements if the federal government shifts Medicaid costs to the state.

Keeping energy affordable ranks as voters’ top energy priority, with 44% choosing that option over expanding renewable energy sources at 24%, ensuring reliable electricity at 24%, and reducing carbon emissions at 4%.

Voters expressed concern about violent crime and judges’ role in releasing offenders, particularly after the gruesome murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail line in August.

Nearly half, 49%, say they have confidence that North Carolina is effective at preventing violent criminals from harming the public, but most of that confidence is only “a fair amount” at 41%. Forty-five percent say they have no confidence.

Seventy-four percent support holding judges responsible when they release repeat offenders who later commit violent crimes, including 51% who strongly support such accountability. Fewer than one-in-five oppose that idea, and most opposition is soft.