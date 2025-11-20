Following the recent redrawing of the congressional maps, North Carolina’s First Congressional District has moved from a Democratic advantage district to an R+5 district, and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is partnering with the White House to pick a well-vetted candidate for the Republican ballot, a source familiar with the effort confirmed to Carolina Journal.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), chaired by US Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC9, is partnering with the Trump administration to coordinate and execute a recruitment effort to ensure that the district has a viable candidate that can flip the seat.

“Between redistricting and northeastern North Carolina trending Republican over the past two years, the First District has shifted from D+1 to R+5,” Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, told the Carolina Journal. “That shift has made Don Davis much more vulnerable. He is on both the DCCC’s ‘Frontline‘ and the NRCC’s initial target lists of vulnerable Democratic congressional incumbents. The 2024 election, when Davis won by less than two percentage points, showed how vulnerable he could be against a strong opponent in 2026.”

With NC-1 being the most competitive district in Hudson’s home state, the NRCC has partnered with the White House political operation to work the district methodically and meet with potential candidates. Sources close to the decision tell CJ they are vetting candidates’ strengths to ensure that the right candidate is adequately positioned to take the best advantage of the new maps.

“The White House and Chairman Hudson are in total alignment on recruiting in the Chairman’s home state. It wouldn’t do a candidate any favors if they jumped in before doing their due diligence first,” said a House GOP leadership aide.

The NRCC calls the recruitment process deliberate, slow, quiet, and intentional. The source said that the Republican Party is only getting one nominee, so both the White House and the NRCC want to ensure that the chosen candidate is credible and prepared to run against the Democratic nominee.

“The leading Republican at the moment is probably state Sen. Bobby Hanig,” said Jackson. “Hanig has shown himself to be a strong campaigner, but party leaders may want to recruit someone with whom national party leaders and donors are comfortable.”

The official filing period for statewide candidates for the 2026 primary election begins on Dec. 1, 2025, and ends at 12pm on Dec. 19, 2025. The primary election is on March 3, 2026.

According to Ballotpedia, presumed candidates include incumbent US Rep. Don Davis on the Democratic side, and Hanig, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, Greenville family law attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell, and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck. Roberson ran for the seat in 2022 and appears to have a significant early fundraising advantage.