On Oct. 23, the North Carolina Free Enterprise Foundation (NCFREE) rolled out its 2025 Legislative Business Rankings (LBR), an analysis of how state lawmakers advocated for or impeded the state’s environment for business competition.

“As North Carolina once again leads the nation as a top destination for jobs and investment, our competitiveness continues to depend on lawmakers’ commitment to pro-business priorities,” Alex Baltzegar, executive director of NCFREE, said in a press release. “These ratings should be the north star for business leaders who want to evaluate who supports business priorities and who does not in the North Carolina legislature. We applaud those lawmakers who performed well, and we are proud to offer this valuable resource to business leaders and voters as we continue to partner with private-sector and civic leaders to keep our state the best for business.”

NCFREE’s 2025 rankings analyze lawmakers from both parties and chambers who have consistently upheld the principles of free enterprise. The average LBR score was 78.81% in the Senate and 66.14% in the House. The average LBR score in the Senate, by party, is 94.94% for the Republican Party and 37.13% for the Democratic Party. The average LBR score in the House, by party, is 83.80% for the Republican Party and 40.56% for the Democratic Party.

Senate Leader Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Destin Hall were named as “Senator of the Year” and “Representative of the Year” respectively by NCFREE. Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake, accepted the honor on behalf of Hall.

Michael McKnight, Pope Foundation board member, presents ‘Representative of the Year’ award accepted by Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake, on behalf of Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell; photo courtesy of NCFREE.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as NCFREE’s Free Enterprise Senator of the Year,” Berger said. “North Carolina is the best state in the nation to do business in, and I am grateful to have a hand in that. I will continue to do everything I can to help North Carolina remain the best in the nation and ensure free enterprise flourishes.”

Bo Heath presents Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, ‘Senator of the Year’ award from NCFREE. Photo Courtesy of NCFREE.

Other top legislators included: Reps. John R. Bell, IV, R-Wayne; Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth; Dean Arp, R-Union; Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake; Cody Huneycutt, R-Stanly; Karl E. Gillespie, R-Macon; Stephen M. Ross, R-Alamance; Allen Chesser, R-Nash; and Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin.

Sen. Timothy Moffitt, R-Henderson, and Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, some of NCFREE’s top legislators; photo courtesy of NCFREE.

A press release from Zenger’s office touted his record of championing legislation that promotes business growth, reduces unnecessary regulations, expands educational opportunities, and safeguards the responsible use of taxpayer funds.

On the Senate side, top legislators, beyond Berger, included Sens. Timothy D. Moffitt, R-Henderson; Brent Jackson, R-Sampson; Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick; and Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell.

Most-improved legislators from the 2023-2024 LBR to the 2025 LBR include Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake, up 23.8 points; Sen. Joyce Waddell, D-Mecklenburg, up 9.7 points; Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, up 16.2 points; and Rep. Ray Jeffers, D-Person, up 14.1 points.

Baltzegar noted that both Reps. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg; and Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe, outperformed some Republican members of the House.

“NCFREE’s ratings have become the benchmark for our state’s business leaders to understand and proactively lead in how policy decisions impact North Carolina’s economy,” Mike Rusher, chairman of NCFREE’s board of directors, said in a press release. “For more than 41 years, NCFREE has offered the clarity and data-driven insight that business and civic leaders rely on to make informed decisions. This year’s ratings again show North Carolinians how decisions made today build the foundation for future growth.”

While Republicans performed better in the 2025 rankings, Baltzegar emphasized that NCFREE is a nonpartisan source of political intelligence for the business community in North Carolina.

NCFREE’s methodology assessed state lawmakers by analyzing their votes on legislation related to free enterprise, gathering insights from business and trade association leaders familiar with the legislative process, and considering the net number of pro-business bills each lawmaker sponsored. The evaluation encompassed policies affecting diverse economic sectors and issue areas — including health care, finance and technology, construction and real estate, taxation, education and workforce development, and government regulation — all of which NCFREE says are vital to North Carolina’s business climate.