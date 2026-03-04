North Carolina Rep. Shelly Willingham, known for often bucking his Democratic colleagues on key issues, lost his primary bid to a challenger on Tuesday night, in a 56% to 44% result, according to the unofficial vote count.

Willingham’s opponent, political newcomer Patricia Smith, has pledged to be more of a “team player” for Democrats in Raleigh. Smith describes herself as “a mom, a minister, a small business owner, and an accountant.” She also serves as the Martin County Democratic Party treasurer.

Smith made reestablishing a hospital in Martin County a cornerstone of her campaign and sharply criticized Willingham for his voting record.

“We need someone that’s going to be strong, bold and that’s not going to sway,” Smith said at a candidate forum in February.

In recent years, Willingham built a reputation as a political maverick, defying his party on numerous votes, particularly his crucial support for Republican-led legislation and veto overrides. In the 2025-2026 legislative session alone, he provided key votes to override six of the eight bills vetoed by Gov. Josh Stein.

Among the measures where Willingham sided with Republicans against his own party and governor:

House Bill 193 (Firearm Law Revisions): Willingham was the sole Democratic vote both for the bill allowing employees and volunteers to carry concealed firearms in private schools, and to override Stein’s veto. Willingham said that private schools are small enough for staff to safely carry weapons for protection.

House Bill 549 (Clarify Powers of State Auditor): Willingham was the only Democrat to vote for the bill that expands the state auditor’s investigative scope to any entity receiving state or federal funding, including private records, and to override Stein’s veto.

Senate Bill 266 (The Power Bill Reduction Act): He joined two other House Democrats in voting to repeal an interim 70% carbon emission reduction goal for electric public utilities like Duke Energy, previously set for 2034, and to override Stein’s veto.

Senate Bill 254 (Charter School Changes): As one of three House Democrats, Willingham supported shifting oversight authority to the Charter Schools Review Board, and voted to override Stein’s veto on the bill.

House Bill 402 (Limit Rules with Substantial Financial Costs): He joined Rep. Carla Cunningham as one of two Democrats supporting this regulatory reform and its subsequent veto override.

Senate Bill 416 (Personal Privacy Protection Act): Willingham voted with the Republican majority to prevent state agencies from accessing or disclosing nonprofit donor lists and also voted to override Stein’s veto.

Beyond veto overrides, Willingham also supported the state opting into the new federal tax credit for school choice (House Bill 87). He was also noted for voting “yes” on the veto override of then-Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Opportunity Scholarship Program universal expansion bill, aligning with Republicans on school choice.

Notably, Willingham did not vote to override the vetoes for House Bill 318 (Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act) or House Bill 805 (Prevent Sexual Exploitation/Women and Minors). In those instances, other House Democrats, Mecklenburg County Reps. Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed, respectively, provided the necessary crossover votes. Both Cunningham and Majeed also lost their primaries.

Stein endorsed Rev. Rodney Sadler, the challenger who defeated incumbent Democratic State Representative Carla Cunningham, according to reports from January 2026. But he did not publicly endorse Smith in the House District 23 race.

Smith will now advance to face Republican Brent Roberson in the general election, who ran unopposed in his primary.

The Civitas Partisan Index ranks the district as comfortably in the Democrat category, at D+9, for the 2026 general election. But the district has been trending slightly less Democratic in recent years: In 2024, it was D+10, D+12 in 2022, and D+14 in 2020.