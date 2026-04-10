A new nationwide study is showing Wilmington as one of the best places in the country for women when it comes to business.

According to a 2026 report titled “Women Mean Business,” Wilmington ranked No. 4 among small US metro areas for women owned businesses. The study looked at qualities like business growth, income levels, workforce participation, and entrepreneurship trends.

This ranking follows as North Carolina continues to see economic growth, particularly in coastal and mid-sized metro areas.

Wilmington, the study says, stands out for expanding economically and its growing base of women entrepreneurs.

“What makes Wilmington remarkable is how it compares to metros with far bigger profiles,” said Andreea Neculae, author of the study. The study found that the region has experienced a 39.4% increase in gross domestic product since 2019, showing a rapidly expanding local economy.

It also ranked in the top 10 nationally for self employment among women, with 13.6% of women in the area working for themselves. That number reflects a broader trend of women turning toward entrepreneurship and small business ownership.

“Women in Wilmington aren’t just finding jobs; they’re creating them,” Neculae said, pointing to strong self employment rates and a growing local market.

Nationally, women-owned businesses make up 22.9% of all businesses, according to the report. The median earnings for women nationwide sit at $42,361, with a women to men pay ratio of 74.1%.

Despite those differences, women continue to play a major role in the workforce. The report shows a national workforce participation rate of 58.9% for women, with more than 11.6 million people employed at women owned businesses.

Wilmington’s growth may be tied to a combination of economic opportunity and quality of life.

“Remote work broke the geographic lock, and smaller cities like Wilmington are capitalizing on that shift,” Neculae said.

The study points to population growth, workforce education levels, and business formation rates as key drivers in determining where women are most likely to succeed in launching and growing businesses.

More than half of women nationally have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher, with 17.3% holding degrees in business-related fields. That education pipeline is helping fuel entrepreneurship across the country.

Additionally, the cost of doing business remains a factor. The report notes that the median price of a coworking membership is about $224 per month nationwide, showing the growing demand for flexible workspaces among entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“When your overhead is manageable and your market is growing, you don’t need a venture round to get started; you just need a good idea and a WiFi connection,” Neculae said.

Wilmington’s ranking highlights an overall shift toward smaller metro areas becoming hubs for innovation and business growth. While large cities have traditionally dominated economic rankings, mid-sized regions are increasingly attracting entrepreneurs looking for lower costs and new opportunities.

As more women enter the business world, cities like Wilmington could continue to rise as key centers for entrepreneurship.

The full report includes rankings and data for metro areas across the country, along with a breakdown of the methodology used to determine the results.