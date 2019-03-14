How nearby states compare in transparency to North Carolina

It’s nothing new.

Reporters, government accountability activists, and residents often grapple with government institutions, which can be slow to respond to and or even hostile toward any attempt to shine light on their operations.

Some states have taken steps toward transparency, yet others have seemingly doubled down on restrict people’s right to know.

As part of Sunshine Week, an initiative by news organizations to highlight open record and public meeting access nationwide, Carolina Journal looked at how North Carolina’s neighbors handled government transparency.

Here’s what we learned: