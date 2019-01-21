More than 1,000 events will celebrate National School Choice Week in North Carolina

National School Choice Week began in 2011 and ever since then, thousands of events across the country have celebrated choice and educational opportunities. This year, NSCW runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. North Carolina has slightly more than 1,000 events and activities planned to celebrate school choice. Here are just a few of them.

• Celebrating School Choice in Raleigh

Where: 1125 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27603

When: Jan. 22, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

What: The school choice rally will take place at The Fairview. Students, teachers, and school choice supporters will have the opportunity to share remarks at the event. There will be musical and artistic performances from students.

• Home School Options

Where: Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

When: Jan. 22, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: The Forsyth Home Educators will host an info session about homeschooling at the Lewisville Branch Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask veteran homeschoolers questions about the practice.

• Celebrating School Choice in Wilmington

Where: 3201 South 17th Street Wilmington, NC 28412

When: Jan. 23, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: The Wilmington celebration will take place at the Cameron Art Museum and will feature remarks from students, teachers, and school choice supporters. Attendees will get to see musical and artistic performances from students.

• Fayetteville Panthers 1st Annual Jamboree

Where: 111 Highland Avenue Cross Creek, NC 28305

When: Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

What: The Fayetteville Panthers,Inc. is a nonprofit organization focused on community improvements. They are hosting a free event at the Highland Presbyterian Church to raise awareness about the importance of effective education for children.

• Celebrating School Choice in Fayetteville

Where: 536 North Eastern Boulevard Cross Creek, NC 28301

When: Jan. 24, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: The Fayetteville celebration will take place at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden. Students, teachers, and school choice supporters will make remarks. There will also be musical and artistic performances from students.

• School Showcase featuring local meteorologist

Where: 739 Chappell Drive Raleigh, NC 27606

When: Jan. 25, 11:00 a.m.

What: The Tammy Lynn Center is hosting a event for students, parents, teachers, and staff featuring a talk with one of Raleigh’s meteorologists.

• Celebrating School Choice in Asheville

Where: 291 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803

When: Jan. 25, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: The Asheville celebration is the NSCW official flagship event for the state and will take place at the Asheville Event Center. The event will feature remarks from students, teachers, and school choice advocates. There will also be musical and artistic performances from students.

• Charity Christian School Open House

Where: 113 Charity Church Road Lawndale, NC 28090

When: Jan. 26 at 4:00 p.m.

What: The Charity Christian School is hosting an open house in the school’s auditorium for families to learn more about the school.

For other events, go to this link.