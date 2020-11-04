News

Republicans perform well in appellate court races

Republican candidates for 2020 judicial races are running as a ticket. From left, Superior Court Judge Jeff Carpenter and District Court Judge April Wood have filed for the N.C. Court of Appeals; Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger, Jr. filed for the N.C. Supreme Court; N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Newby filed for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court; former state Sen. Tamara Barringer of Wake County filed for N.C. Supreme Court; District Court Judge Fred Gore of Brunswick County and N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Chris Dillion filed for Court of Appeals. Not pictured: District Court Judge Jefferson Griffin, who is filing for the N.C. Court of Appeals but is currently deployed to the Middle East as a member of the North Carolina National Guard. (Photo provided by Judge April Wood)
Republican candidates for 2020 judicial races are running as a ticket. From left, Superior Court Judge Jeff Carpenter and District Court Judge April Wood have filed for the N.C. Court of Appeals; Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger, Jr. filed for the N.C. Supreme Court; N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Newby filed for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court; former state Sen. Tamara Barringer of Wake County filed for N.C. Supreme Court; District Court Judge Fred Gore of Brunswick County and N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Chris Dillion filed for Court of Appeals. Not pictured: District Court Judge Jefferson Griffin, who is filing for the N.C. Court of Appeals but is currently deployed to the Middle East as a member of the North Carolina National Guard. (Photo provided by Judge April Wood)
Kari Travis
Kari Travis

Races for North Carolina’s highest courts are tight, but they favored Republicans as votes were tallied late on Election Day.

The state’s political landscape will be shaped by the N.C. Supreme Court for years to come. Incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley trailed Republican challenger Paul Newby by a slim margin Wednesday morning. Appeals Court Judge Lucy Inman, a Democrat, was close behind Appeals Court Judge Phil Berger Jr., in the race for the second seat on the state’s highest court. Tamara Barringer, a former Republican state senator, led Democratic incumbent Justice Mark Davis by nearly 3 points. 

By contrast, Republican candidates swept races for the N.C. Court of Appeals, leading Democratic opponents by roughly three points in all five races. 

More than 100,000 ballots remain uncounted. Ballots mailed by 5 p.m. Election Day can be accepted and counted as late as Nov. 12.

Results are as of 1 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4. Leaders are in bold type.

N.C. Supreme Court

Seat 1, Chief Justice

Cheri Beasley, Democrat (Incumbent): 49.96%

Paul Newby, Republican: 50.04% 

Seat 2

Lucy Inman, Democrat: 49.30%

Phil Berger, Jr., Republican: 50.70%

Seat 4

Mark Davis, Democrat: 48.77%

Tamara Barringer, Republican: 51.23%

N.C. Court of Appeals

Seat 4

Tricia Shields, Democrat: 48.20%

April C. Wood, Republican: 51.80%

Seat 5

Lora Christine Cubbage, Democrat: 48.70% 

Fred Gore, Republican: 51.30%

Seat 6

Gray Styers, Democrat: 48.03%

Chris Dillon, Republican: 51.97% 

Seat 7

Reuben F. Young, Democrat (I): 48.39% 

Jeff Carpenter, Republican: 51.61%

Seat 13 

Chris Brook, Democrat (I): 48.82% 

Jefferson G. Griffin, Republican: 51.18%

series: 2020 election, Covering the State Courts

categories: North Carolina, Politics & Elections