Republicans perform well in appellate court races

Races for North Carolina’s highest courts are tight, but they favored Republicans as votes were tallied late on Election Day.

The state’s political landscape will be shaped by the N.C. Supreme Court for years to come. Incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley trailed Republican challenger Paul Newby by a slim margin Wednesday morning. Appeals Court Judge Lucy Inman, a Democrat, was close behind Appeals Court Judge Phil Berger Jr., in the race for the second seat on the state’s highest court. Tamara Barringer, a former Republican state senator, led Democratic incumbent Justice Mark Davis by nearly 3 points.

By contrast, Republican candidates swept races for the N.C. Court of Appeals, leading Democratic opponents by roughly three points in all five races.

More than 100,000 ballots remain uncounted. Ballots mailed by 5 p.m. Election Day can be accepted and counted as late as Nov. 12.

Results are as of 1 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4. Leaders are in bold type.

N.C. Supreme Court

Seat 1, Chief Justice

Cheri Beasley, Democrat (Incumbent): 49.96%

Paul Newby, Republican: 50.04%

Seat 2

Lucy Inman, Democrat: 49.30%

Phil Berger, Jr., Republican: 50.70%

Seat 4

Mark Davis, Democrat: 48.77%

Tamara Barringer, Republican: 51.23%

N.C. Court of Appeals

Seat 4

Tricia Shields, Democrat: 48.20%

April C. Wood, Republican: 51.80%

Seat 5

Lora Christine Cubbage, Democrat: 48.70%

Fred Gore, Republican: 51.30%

Seat 6

Gray Styers, Democrat: 48.03%

Chris Dillon, Republican: 51.97%

Seat 7

Reuben F. Young, Democrat (I): 48.39%

Jeff Carpenter, Republican: 51.61%

Seat 13

Chris Brook, Democrat (I): 48.82%

Jefferson G. Griffin, Republican: 51.18%