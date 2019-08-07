Roper probably won’t get permanent UNC job, BOG Chairman Smith says

Given looming ethics discussions, the University of North Carolina System’s interim President Bill Roper probably won’t be considered for the permanent job, UNC Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith told Carolina Journal on Wednesday.

CJ asked Smith if the issues would take Roper out of the running for president.

“You know, in my mind at this point, it does,” Smith said in an interview.

Roper, former CEO of UNC Health Care, didn’t disclose his seats on two major corporate boards between 2011 and 2019, an Aug. 6 investigative report from WBTV shows. The two companies — DaVita Inc., and Medco/Express Scripts/Cigna Inc. — reportedly did business with North Carolina government agencies while Roper served. DaVita has ties to the UNC Kidney Center, and MedCo/Express Scripts managed pharmacy benefits for the State Health Plan. Roper was paid for his board roles.

Roper says he forgot to list the affiliations on his Statements of Economic Interest — filings required under the N.C. State Government Ethics Act.

“I have always publicly disclosed my role, interests and status as a shareholder and option‐holder with each of these organizations to UNC Health Care, the UNC School of Medicine, and to the UNC System,” Roper wrote in an email.

“Further, I have always recused myself from any matters before UNC Health Care, the UNC School of Medicine or the UNC System that might pose a conflict or the appearance of a conflict of interest related to my service with these outside entities.”

Roper recently amended his SEIs to include the board positions.

There are two separate discussions at hand, Smith told CJ.

Roper didn’t intentionally withhold information from his SEIs, he said, but the BOG in September will discuss Roper’s corporate involvement to determine whether a true conflict of interest exists.

“Dr. Bill Roper’s public board service was well known during his time as CEO of the UNC Health Care System,” Smith said in a public statement Aug. 7. “That information was available to the general public on the Health Care System’s public website and open to examination in public filings with and evaluations by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Dr. Roper also fully disclosed his board service to us when the Board of Governors appointed him as interim president and received authorization to continue his service.”

Roper will retain his standing as interim president for now, Smith said.

“One thing we’re not going to do is go out there and create a lot of fire and brimstone type stuff. We have to work through issues every day.”

The N.C. State Ethics Commission on Aug. 1 wrote to Smith with an evaluation of Roper’s SEI.

“We did not find an actual conflict of interest, but found the potential for a conflict of interest,” wrote Mary Roerden, who represents the commission’s SEI Unit. “The potential conflict identified does not prohibit service on this entity.”

UNC will take its time finding a new leader, Smith said, and carefully vet all candidates to avoid future conflicts of interest, or appearances thereof.