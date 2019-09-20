State community college board approves appointments of two presidents

Jack Bagwell and Shelley White were tapped Friday, Sept. 20, to lead two N.C. community collleges.

The State Board of Community Colleges made Bagwell the 11th president of College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, and Shelley White the seventh president of Haywood Community College in Clyde, a news release from Peter Hans, president of the N.C. Community College System, says.

Bagwell begins his new job the week of Dec. 2. White starts Jan. 1.

Bagwell, vice president for academic affairs at Piedmont Technical College in South Carolina since 2014, has 28 years’ experience as a community college educator in the South Carolina system. He holds two degrees from Winthrop University and a doctorate from the University of Nebraska, the release says.

White has served as vice president of economic and workforce development and continuing education at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College for five years. She has been with A-B Tech for 18 years, and is a longtime resident of Haywood County. White is a graduate of Isothermal Community College and received a doctorate in education from Western Carolina University.