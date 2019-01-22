Virginia bill would require vote for counties to go ‘dry’

For a town or any municipality in North Carolina to serve mixed drinks, residents must first approve the move via referendum.

The only truly “dry” county in North Carolina is Graham, in the southwestern part of the state.

Virginia has taken a different approach.

A measure in the legislature, Senate Bill 1110, would make the entire state “wet,” requiring localities to hold a referendum to go dry. The Distilled Spirits Council, a national lobbying group, supports the move, introduced by Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves. Virginia still has nine dry counties, including portions of 31 others, DISCUS says in a news release.

“Virginia’s Distilled Spirit industry is expanding, and our localities need to keep up with that growth,” said Reeves in the release. “As S.B 1110 moves on to the Senate floor, I’m hopeful that my colleagues will recognize the importance of this legislation and how it helps create a stronger, more suitable environment for Virginia distillers and their businesses.”

Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of State Government Relations David Wojnar added, “One hundred years after Prohibition, it is time to remove the last remaining blue laws in Virginia. We urge Virginia lawmakers to continue to provide consumers with the convenience they demand and build upon the strong business environment they have created for Virginia’s distilled spirits industry. This measure will also allow the Virginia ABC to expand its footprint and raise much needed revenue for the commonwealth.”

Virginia has 61 active distilleries, with another 11 pending licenses. North Carolina is approaching that number.