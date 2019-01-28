Carolina Journal Radio No. 819: The case for capping N.C. capital gains tax

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

North Carolina could make a major improvement to its tax system by ending taxation of capital gains. But the state doesn’t have to scrap its capital gains tax completely to move in the right direction. Roy Cordato, John Locke Foundation senior economist, recommends capping the capital gains tax at its current rate. With that step, the rate would never climb again, even if future legislatures decide to raise taxes in other types of income. The University of North Carolina System could do a better job recruiting military veterans as students. The system’s Board of Governors heard that message recently from Jared Lyon, president and CEO of the group Student Veterans of America. You’ll hear highlights from his remarks. Political observers are already looking ahead to the 2020 elections. John Locke Foundation Chairman John Hood warns against relying too heavily on 2018 election results when making predictions about 2020. Hood offers his own thoughts about trends and factors to keep in mind at this stage of the election cycle. State legislators recently loosened restrictions on one of North Carolina’s key targeted tax incentive programs. The decision to raise the per-job cap for the Job Development Investment Grant generated heated debate among N.C. House Republicans. North Carolina has made great strides in expanding parental school choice during the past decade. As National School Choice Week concludes, we review this state’s recent achievements with help from Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies.