Carolina Journal Radio No. 824: New election proceeding for N.C. 9th Congressional District

North Carolina’s newly reconstituted state elections board ordered a new election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District after a four-day hearing into absentee ballot irregularities. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, analyzes the board’s decision and looks ahead to the next stage in the 9th District dispute. During the heated debate over the last U.S. Supreme Court confirmation, critics argued that Brett Kavanaugh represented a threat to the Constitution. Greg Wallace, professor at the Campbell University Law School, examines those claims. Wallace assesses now-Justice Kavanaugh’s likely impact on the nation’s highest court. U.S. Rep. Walter Jones died recently at age 76. He had represented eastern North Carolina on Capitol Hill for nearly a quarter century. His colleagues honored him during a brief ceremony on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. American business history presents many examples of fraud over the years. Edward Balleisen, professor of history at Duke University, documents many of those examples and government responses in a recent book. Balleisen shares key themes from Fraud: An American History from Barnum to Madoff. North Carolina state government exercises tight restrictions over alcohol sales. Jon Sanders, John Locke Foundation director of regulatory studies, documents the state’s system of alcohol “control” in his latest research report. Sanders highlights key elements from his studies.