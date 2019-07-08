Carolina Journal Radio No. 842: Recent developments could end long-running school funding case

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

North Carolina has been dealing with the Leandro school funding lawsuit for 25 years. But recent developments suggest a resolution to the long-running case could be in sight. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, analyzes the latest recommendations and courtroom developments in the Leandro dispute. Some state lawmakers want to give survivors of childhood sexual abuse more time to take their alleged abusers to civil court. You’ll hear highlights from a recent N.C. House debate over a bill that would allow an adult as old as 38 to file suit in a child sexual abuse case. One N.C. congressman used a recent U.S. House debate to draw attention to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions — or BDS — movement against Israel. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-10th District, asked colleagues to support an amendment to take action against those who support the movement. You’ll hear his argument. One of the most contentious debates in the N.C. General Assembly this year involves fishing. Sponsors of a bill dubbed “let them spawn” want to set new size restrictions for certain fish caught in N.C. waters. Opponents contend the measure would kill the state’s commercial fishing sector. You’ll hear arguments from both sides. The U.S. Supreme Court has closed the door on partisan gerrymandering cases with a 5-4 decision in North Carolina’s Rucho v. Common Cause case. That means the state will not be forced to redraw election districts for 2020 congressional elections. But a similar legal dispute in state court still could affect the future of N.C. House and Senate election maps.